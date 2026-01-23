One Knoxville SC Bolsters Midfield with Teddy Baker

One Knoxville SC has signed Teddy Baker, pending league and federation approval. Baker, 24, most recently played for Texoma FC in the 2025 season, where he was fourth on the team in goals.

Baker brings youth yet League One experience to One Knoxville's championship midfield. This will be his second season in the USL League One, as he joined Texcoma after graduating from college.

Baker, originally from England, moved to the United States to continue his dream of playing professional soccer. He spent two years at Lake Erie College, where he scored 18 goals in his sophomore season while starting every game. Baker then transferred to Hofstra University, picking up Scholar All-American and Scholar All-Region team honors.

Last season with Texoma, Baker started in 21 of his 26 appearances in his first year playing in the USL League One.







