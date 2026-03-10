Krioutchenkov Earns USL1 Player of the Week Honors

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - It was a banner weekend for One Knoxville SC and Denis Krioutchenkov. Opening the 2026 season with a 3-2 victory on the road at Westchester SC, the Israeli forward marked his first professional match with a pair of goals and an assist and, on Tuesday, USL League One awarded him Player of the Week for Week 1.

"I had been looking forward to this for quite some time," Krioutchenkov said of his debut. "I just wanted to go out there and play my game, maybe even be a little selfish as a forward, and help my team in anyway that I can."

USL1's Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship. One Knox defender Jaheim Brown, midfielder John Murphy Jr., midfielder Teddy Baker and forward Stavros Zarokostas also picked up Team of the Week honors for their performances.

It took little time for Krioutchenkov to open his account, putting his side up in the 12th minute with a sublime right-footed strike after Baker picked out the forward's run across the backline. He then doubled his total just 10 minutes later with a curling effort to the far post after getting on the end of a through-ball from Zarokostas. His second goal is nominated for USL1 Goal of the Week.

In 73 minutes on the pitch, Krioutchenkov finished with four of his six total shots on target, while also playing the final ball on Murphy Jr.'s first half stoppage time goal. He also led One Knox with seven duels won.

"I'm so happy for him to get things kicked off in a good way," said One Knoxville SC Head Coach Ian Fuller. "Those type of performances are key in that it gives the coaching staff and the players confidence in playing with him as the season goes on."

In addition to his goal, Murphy Jr. won all three of team-best three tackles, including a possession won in the final third. Baker led One Knox with 31 completed passes and eight total crosses, while Brown produced five interceptions and four clearances. Zarokostas made the most of his 45 minute outing with an assist, two successful dribbles and four possessions won.

One Knox opens its home campaign on Saturday when it welcomes Forward Madison FC to Covenant Health Park for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff (tickets).

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 1

Goalkeepr - Joseph Andema, Athletic Club Boise

Defenders - Jaheim Brown, One Knoxville SC; Kaloyan Pehlivanov, AV ALTA FC; Julian Cisneros, FC Naples

Midfielders - Jerry Desdunes, AV ALTA FC; John Murphy Jr., One Knoxville SC; Philip Mayaka, Athletic Club Boise; Marc Torrellas, FC Naples; Teddy Baker, One Knoxville SC

Forwards - Denis Krioutchenkov, One Knoxville SC (POTW); Denys Kostyshyn, Athletic Club Boise

Bench - Lalo Delgado, FC Naples; Jonathan Ricketts, Athletic Club Boise; Hayden Anderson, Richmond Kickers; Kyle Evans, Westchester SC; Chris Garcia FC, Naples; Stavros Zarokostas, One Knoxville SC; Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise

Coach - Nate Miller, Athletic Club Boise







United Soccer League One Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.