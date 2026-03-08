Krioutchenkov Bags Brace in Season Opening Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MOUNT VERNON, NY - Having lifted a trophy the last time it was on the pitch, One Knoxville SC prepared this offseason knowing that it would have a target on its back in 2026 and was going to get the best shot from every opponent. The squad cleared its first hurdle on Saturday night and did so with contributions from some newcomers.

It took Denis Krioutchenkov all of 22 minutes in his professional career to score a pair of goals. He then capped off the first half with an assist on John Murphy Jr.'s club debut goal, propelling One Knox to a 3-2 road victory over Westchester SC.

"It's always been my dream to make my debut and it's even more special that it came in a win," Krioutchenkov said. "Three points on the road is very difficult and I'm happy to be able to contribute and I couldn't have done it without my teammates. Once I got those first two so fast, I wanted a third one."

The win was a welcome sight for Head Coach Ian Fuller. Not only did his squad secure a valuable three points away from home, but also grabbed its first victory against Westchester in three tries, after the two sides drew both meetings a season ago. Still, Fuller knows there is more work to be done with the 2026 campaign now underway.

"Thrilled that we got the win and scored three goals on the road, but we also gave away too many chances," Fuller explained. "For a first game that is kind of to be expected. The late goal makes me upset, but I'm not going to be upset winning away from home with rookie center forward scoring twice and assisting once. So in that case, I'm excited for the guys."

The home side grabbed a consolation goal in the third minute of second half stoppage time from Kyle Evans. It was Westchester's first goal from the run of play after captain Connor McGlynn converted a penalty in the 19th minute. One Knox conceded 65-percent of the possession, but was the much more dominant team in the final third with a match-best seven shots on target to Westchester's three.

Getting the nod at the top of the attacking line with last season's goal leader Babacar Diene unavailable, Krioutchenkov wasted little time to open his account. In the 11th minute The Israeli forward found some space along Westchester's backline and his run was picked out by midfielder Teddy Baker. After a touch to settle, Krioutchenkov unloaded a right-footed strike from the top of the box, beating goalkeeper Matias Molina for his first professional goal.

"Once I saw it go in the net I felt some relief," recalled Krioutchenkov who signed with One Knox this offseason after a successful collegiate career at Davidson and Charlotte. "The emotion afterwards was just one of joy and happiness. We wanted to be on the front-foot when we had the ball and Teddy played me a beautiful pass to set it up."

Krioutchenkov would double up just 11 minutes later, with a curling effort to the far post off a deft ball from midfielder Stavros Zarokostas.

"We've seen it from Denis throughout preseason, but you just never know how a player will react going into a real match," Fuller noted. "It wasn't just his goal scoring, he also held the ball incredibly well and worked his socks off defensively for the group. It was a full performance from him."

Krioutchenkov would solidify his performance right before the halftime break, heading a ball across the goalmouth from a Baker free kick. Murphy Jr. then finished it off inside the six-yard box with a nifty back-heel, giving One Knox SC a two goal cushion heading into the halftime break.

"Murphy's finish was class, I'll say it was a pass from me now, but really it was a shot," Krioutchenkov laughed. "Last year was last year and we have a brand new team this year. When you come in to a new team and earn that trust from the coaching staff, it's very rewarding it makes you feel more comfortable on the field."

Four players made their club debut in the starting lineup with defender Chris Tiao joining Murphy Jr., Krioutchenkov and Baker. Kyle Linhares, Real Gill and Eli Conway also subbed on in the second half for their first appearances in a One Knox kit. Like Krioutchenkov, it was Conway's professional debut, with the two switching out in the 72nd minute.

MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

KNX: Garibay - GK, Tiao, Skelton - C, Baker, Brown, Gøling (Gill 67 ¬Â²), Murphy Jr., Caputo, Fernandez, Zarokostas (Linhares 45 ¬Â²), Krioutchenkov (Conway 72 ¬Â²)

WES: Molina - GK, Payne (S. Powder 62 ¬Â²), Timchenko (Guezen 73 ¬Â²), Jennings, Dickerson (Drack 61 ¬Â²), N. Powder (Armas 61 ¬Â²), McGlynn - C, Evans, Diaz, Burko, Jimenez (Mackic 61 ¬Â²)

GOALS

KNX: Krioutchenkov 11 ¬Â², 22 ¬Â²; Murphy Jr. 45+2 ¬Â²

WES: McGlynn (Penalty) 19 ¬Â²; Evans 90+3 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

KNX: Gøling (Yellow) 27 ¬Â²

WES: Dickerson (Yellow) 7 ¬Â²; Jennings (Yellow) 45+2 ¬Â²; Mackic (Yellow) 90 ¬Â²

FULL STATS

NEXT UP

Starting off the new campaign on the right foot, One Knox now turns its attention to next weekend's home opener against Forward Madison FC.

"We want to keep building on this result," Fuller said. "We have a string of home matches coming up and this puts us in a good position, but it's just the start."

Kickoff from Covenant Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets). Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pre-match celebration that includes the raising of the 2025 USL1 championship banner. Everyone in attendance will receive a One Knox flag and will be treated to post-match fireworks as well.







