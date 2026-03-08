FC Naples Kicks off Its Second Season with a 2-0 Victory over Fort Wayne FC

Naples, FL - More than 4,000 fans packed the Paradise Coast Stadium during FC Naples' season opener, where the team took on Fort Wayne FC. The night was filled with drums and chants of "FC Naples" as the team fought for its 2-0 victory.

Before the game began, FC Naples and its partners hosted fans for a pre-game party. The sounds of "La Barra de Naples" drums began to fill the stands before the opening ceremony, where the VFW Honor Guard presented the colors and Thomas Catrona, from the Naples Youth Philharmonic, offered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

Once play began, the opening half proved to be a hard-fought battle, with both sides trading possession. The breakthrough came just before halftime when #11 Chris Garcia found the back of the net in the 45th minute with a stunning finish, giving Naples a crucial 1-0 lead heading into the break. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in favor of the home side after a competitive opening half.

Naples continued to press in the second half, and the advantage doubled late in the match after #18 Dominick Bachstein entered as a substitute in the 76th minute. Just 12 minutes after stepping onto the field, Bachstein capitalized on his opportunity, scoring in the 88th minute to seal the 2-0 result.

The victory marks a strong start to the season for FC Naples, which controlled key moments of the match and delivered an organized defensive performance to secure the shutout.

Head Coach Matt Poland reflected on the team's performance, saying, "I'm very proud of the guys. Their commitment to just working, fighting for each other, and solving problems was excellent. We talked about how, as the season goes on, the team will play better as they get to know each other more."

The community showed tremendous support throughout the evening, filling the stands and creating a lively atmosphere that helped set the tone for the club's home opener. Fans brought energy from kickoff through the final whistle, demonstrating the growing excitement around FC Naples as the team begins its second season.

Dominick Bachstein shares how the community makes an impact on the pitch "We had 4,000 fans in the stands tonight. They make it everything. That's why we come here to play. And it's just fantastic having such a diverse, amazing group of families."

March 14 - v. Corpus Christi FC

FC Naples will return to the pitch next Saturday, March 14, as the club hosts a new USL League One team, Corpus Christi FC for its first match of the season. The community is invited to pack the stands for another exciting evening presented by Arthex.

Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







