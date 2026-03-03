FC Naples Adds Defenders Joshua Yoder and Jaden Strumeier to 2026 Roster

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples announced today the signing of defenders Joshua Yoder and Jaden Strumeier, adding experience, versatility, and composure to the club's defensive unit ahead of the upcoming season.

Joshua Yoder: Defensive Anchor

Yoder joins FC Naples following a strong collegiate career at Longwood University, where he established himself as a dependable and durable presence on the back line. Standing at 6-foot-3, the defender brings physicality, aerial strength, and a calm, disciplined approach to defending.

During the 2024 season, Yoder played and started all 15 matches, logging every available minute and contributing an assist while helping anchor the team defensively. He totaled four shots on the year and was recognized for his performance off the field as a member of the Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll.

Player Details:

- Name: Joshua Yoder

- Pronunciation: [JOSH-yoo-uh YOH-der]

- Position: Defender

- Height: 6'3"

- Date of Birth: December 26, 2003

- Jersey Number: 22

- Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia

- Nationality: United States

- Previous Experience: Longwood Lancers (Longwood University)

Transaction: FC Naples signs Joshua Yoder for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

By joining FC Naples, Yoder begins the next chapter of his soccer journey as he kicks off his professional career. The transition to the professional level marks an important milestone for the defender, whose game has been shaped by consistency, discipline, and high-level collegiate experience. His size, composure, and readiness to compete position him to make an immediate impact as he adapts to the demands of the professional game.

Jaden Strumeier: Versatile Defensive Presence

Strumeier joins FC Naples following a strong collegiate career in which he consistently contributed as a reliable defender with two-way capabilities. Standing at 6 feet tall, he brings strong positional awareness, defensive discipline, and the ability to support the attack when needed.

Across four collegiate seasons, Strumeier appeared in more than 45 matches, earning over 25 starts and logging nearly 3,000 minutes. He recorded a goal and multiple assists during his career, while also contributing offensively with consistent shot production from the back line.

Player Details:

- Name: Jaden Strumeier

- Pronunciation: [JAY-den STROO-my-er]

- Position: Defender

- Height: 6'0"

- Date of Birth: November 7, 2000

- Jersey Number: 2

- Hometown: Morganville, New Jersey

- Nationality: United States

- Previous Experience: UNC Wilmington

Transaction: FC Naples signs Jaden Strumeier for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

By joining FC Naples, Strumeier takes the next step in his soccer journey as he begins his professional career. Entering the professional ranks with extensive collegiate experience, he brings a mature, game-ready approach and a strong understanding of defensive responsibilities. His versatility and competitive mindset position him well to grow quickly and contribute from the outset.







