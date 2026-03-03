Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







This past week the the United Football League revealed rule changes for the 2026 season, United Soccer League One's South Georgia Tormenta FC announcd it won't compete in the league this season, and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Head Coach Mark Carlson won his 800th United States Hockey League game with the team.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, United Soccer League One, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, National Women's Soccer League, United States Hockey League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, United States Basketball League, Eastern League, Coastal Plain League, League One Volleyball, and Major League Table Tennis.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League today announced its rules changes for the upcoming 2026 season, which kicks off on Friday, March 27. Continuously striving to deliver a more exciting, fast-paced game on the field, the UFL will revolutionize the game by introducing the four-point field goal for attempts made from 60 yards and beyond and banning the Tush Push. In addition, the UFL will feature one foot inbounds and no punts within the opponent's 50-yard line rules, as well as revolutionary overtime guidelines. "The UFL exists to innovate. If we're not making the game more exciting and fan-focused, we're not doing our job," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "These rule changes make football faster, more dynamic, and more exciting for the fans."

UFL announces groundbreaking rules for the 2026 season

The DC Defenders opened 2026 training camp with one clear goal: run it back. Since futures odds were first posted, DC has been listed as either the favorite or co-favorite to win the 2026 UFL Championship. With Head Coach Shannon Harris entering Year 2, Jordan Ta'amu returning after a championship MVP season, and much of the title core still intact, it's easy to see why oddsmakers believe the Defenders are the team to beat. But 2026 brings new challenges. The UFL has introduced major rule changes this season - including four-point field goals from 60+ yards, one foot inbounds for receptions, modified kickoffs, no punting inside the 50, and no tush push. How will DC adapt? And could those changes impact their title defense?

The United Football League has had conversations with St. Louis CITY SC about potentially moving St. Louis Battlehawks home games from The Dome at America's Cen

Canadian Football League

Free agency is officially underway, and players are already on the move. This video features highlight clips from Day One free agency signings, showcasing impact players in new uniforms as teams begin reshaping their rosters for the season ahead.

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2025 IFL Hall of Fame Class as the league prepares to launch its first official Hall of Fame Weekend during what promises to be a landmark 2026 season. The 2025 Hall of Fame Class includes Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland. Both inductees represent championship excellence and elite performance, but just as importantly, they reflect what the IFL stands for. The league has long served as a platform and a springboard for players to elevate their lives beyond the field. Bazemore and Roland have done exactly that. The class will be formally inducted during the IFL Hall of Fame Celebration on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Tavern in the Sky at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The weekend will culminate with the inaugural IFL Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, March 15 at 4 PM ET at the Resch Center, featuring a 2025 United Bowl rematch as the Vegas Knight Hawks visit the Green Bay Blizzard.

Yahoo Sports and the Indoor Football League (IFL) announced an expansion of their partnership to bring live football broadcasts to Yahoo Sports Network this season. Now, Yahoo Sports Network will be home to 64 live IFL broadcasts, up from the 59 originally announced in December. The enhanced package will include the league's premier events, highlighted by the IFL National Championship and the American Dream IFL Cup. The games will be available exclusively on Yahoo Sports Network, the streaming TV channel operated by C15 Studio. The 64-game slate includes: IFL National Championship Game - August 16, American Dream IFL Cup - May 18-24, Two First-Round Playoff Games,

SOCCER

United Soccer League One

After careful evaluation and consideration, South Georgia Tormenta FC announced that our professional team will not compete in the 2026 USL League One season. Over the past several years, Tormenta FC has grown alongside our community and reached meaningful milestones on and off the field, including bringing Statesboro its first professional championship in 2022. We are proud of what has been built together across South Georgia. While the professional team will not compete in 2026, Tormenta FC's youth and Academy programs will continue to serve players and families throughout the region.

USL League One Club Georgia Tormenta Folds Two Weeks Before the 2026 Season. 2022 USL L1 Champion club South Georgia Tormenta is reportedly (confirmed by club later) unable to support a professional team in 2026. The club and league cited the need for a "thoughtful evaluation process" to build a more sustainable future. However, external reports indicate the withdrawal was precipitated by severe financial difficulties, specifically a failure to pay required workers' compensation insurance premiums which prevented the team from starting preseason training.

Major League Soccer

New York City FC Tayvon Gray delivers the game winner in stoppage time.

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC announced the club has acquired Italian forward Cristiana Girelli from Serie A Femminile club Juventus on loan through August 2026. Girelli will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and international transfer clearance. Currently representing Italy during the February/March international window, she is expected to join the club following her squad's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches vs. Sweden March 3 and Denmark March 7. "We're delighted to welcome Cristiana to Bay FC," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's an intelligent and proven goal scorer who brings a wealth of experience and leadership. She has a winning mentality, with values that align perfectly with what we're building here. She's another important addition to our squad, and we're excited to see the impact she'll have."

Boston Legacy FC announced that multi-platinum, award winning, global pop icons New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) will welcome the club to Boston with a special headline halftime performance at the club's highly anticipated first ever home opener on March 14 (12:30 p.m. ET abc) against NJ/NY Gotham FC. NKOTB will also be integrated throughout matchday as they help the club launch its inaugural season. "Welcoming NKOTB to Gillette Stadium for our home opener is just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable inaugural season," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. "On March 14, we'll celebrate everything that makes Boston special - from professional sports and music to our public schools and fiercely loyal fans. By bringing together the Boston Legacy FC and NKOTB fan bases, we're creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for our city. This is an event not to be missed."

Denver Summit FC in the NWSL unveiled its new uniform.

Gainbridge Super League

Lexington Sporting Club has signed McKenzie Hawkins to a USL Academy contract with its Gainbridge Super League squad. The deal is pending league and federation approval. The agreement allows Hawkins to train and compete with the first team while maintaining her NCAA eligibility. Hawkins is a versatile midfielder and defender who has competed at a high level in ECNL competition. Known for her composure on the ball and positional awareness, she has developed into a reliable two-way player capable of contributing both defensively and in possession.

United Soccer League Championship

In breaking news, USL Players voted to give negotiators the authority to strike! The United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA) has officially authorized its bargaining committee to call a strike as of February 27, 2026, just one week before the scheduled kickoff of the 2026 season. This decision followed an overwhelming vote with 90% in favor of authorizing a work stoppage.

HOCKEY

United States Hockey League

Congratulations to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Head Coach Mark Carlson on reaching an incredible milestone of 800 career wins with one team. While 800 victories is a remarkable number, this moment is about much more than wins and losses. It is about commitment to the organization, the league, the players, the staff, and the Cedar Rapids community. Coach Carlson's career has been built on doing things the right way. Year after year, players and staff have bought into the culture, trusted the process, and proudly represented the RoughRiders. That teamwork and shared belief in the program is what makes this milestone so meaningful. Eight hundred wins represent decades of relationships, hard work, and a shared standard of excellence.

The Sioux Falls Stampede teams up with Dakota Dachshund Rescue to turn into the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs for a record-breaking game featuring more than 50 racing Weiner dogs.

American Hockey League

Will Cranley and Louis Domingue got into a heated goalie fight at the end of their AHL game. Only one of them left with their jersey as Cranley saw his stripped before a punch was even thrown. Don't see that everyday!

Western Hockey League

The Penticton Vees went toe-to-toe with the top team in the WHL Eastern Conference and came away with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders to set a new CHL expansion wins record with their 38th victory of the season. The Vees climb to 38-13-4-4 on the season.

2025-26 WHL Power Rankings: Week 22

Ontario Hockey League

Liam Greentree scored an empty-net goal and then all hell broke loose between the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Harrison Ingram was in BEAST MODE! The San Antonio Spurs' Two-Way signee has been named the G League's Player of the Week after posting 22.2 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 7.4 APG during a 4-1 week for the Austin Spurs.

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA's CBA negotiations just hit a critical point and the agents are officially involved.

In this episode of Courtside Club, Rachel DeMita breaks down why agent coordination with the WNBPA is a major development, what it signals about internal divisions among players, and how close the league really is to a potential strike. With new reporting from Annie Costabile and Alexa Philippou, the picture is becoming clearer: not all players agree on the path forward, and the March 10 deadline is forcing tough conversations.

UPSHOT League

UpShot League commissioner Donna Orender talks at the league's tryout showcase held at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro. She talked about the tryout and information about the league. The Greensboro Groove will be one of the women's basketball pro league's original teams.

United States Basketball League

The Seattle SuperHawks enter their fourth season with new coaches. First in the USBL. Many of the players are looking for their next shot at playing in the NBA.

BASEBALL

Coast Plain League

Zebulon's new Coastal Plain League baseball team unveiled its official name - Devil Dogz.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Dallas PULSE, North Texas' professional women's volleyball team in Major League Volleyball (MLV), announced it has secured strategic investments that include Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, alongside other former professional athletes and business leaders who share a commitment to supporting the growth of women's professional volleyball in North Texas. Kidd's involvement with the Dallas PULSE also reflects a personal connection to the sport of volleyball and underscores the importance of supporting organizations that are helping grow the game while building lasting local community impact and making opportunities available to female athletes. He and his wife, Porschla Kidd, have a daughter that plays volleyball and they have a deep commitment to supporting women's sports broadly. Kidd just announced the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas-based program designed to develop and elevate elite female athletes while expanding access and opportunity across the region.

League One Volleyball

Dutch outside hitter Anne Buijs powered LOVB Nebraska to a massive reverse sweep victory over LOVB Houston, snapping a five-match losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Athletes Unlimited and Adidas announced a multi-year partnership, making Adidas an Official Marketing Partner of Athletes Unlimited and the official on-field, apparel, and footwear partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). Beginning with the 2026 AUSL season, Adidas will outfit all six teams with on-field uniforms, footwear, and performance apparel, marking a significant investment in the continued growth of professional softball. The partnership will come to life across marquee AUSL events and through integrated digital, social, and broadcast activations throughout the year. The collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to advancing women's sports and supporting women athletes at every level of the game. "This partnership with Athletes Unlimited marks an acceleration of our investment in women's sports. Together, we are actively shaping the future of softball to establish new benchmarks that drive the game forward," said John Miller, Adidas President, North America.

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 12: Princeton Revolution Benedek Olah







United Football League Stories from March 3, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.