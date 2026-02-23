South Georgia Tormenta FC Withdraws from 2026 Season

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







After careful evaluation and consideration, South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today that our professional team will not compete in the 2026 USL League One season.

Over the past several years, Tormenta FC has grown alongside our community and reached meaningful milestones on and off the field, including bringing Statesboro its first professional championship in 2022. We are proud of what has been built together across South Georgia.

While the professional team will not compete in 2026, Tormenta FC's youth and Academy programs will continue to serve players and families throughout the region.

The club remains committed to supporting the growth of the game at the local level.

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our fans, partners, players, and the entire Tormenta FC community. We will share additional information about the club's professional team at a later date.







