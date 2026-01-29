Tormenta FC Signs Midfielder Vitor Dias

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the signing of Brazilian midfielder Vitor Dias to its 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval, following two seasons with HFX Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League.

In 2022, Dias kicked off his professional playing career with St. Louis City SC 2 in MLS Next Pro. In 23 appearances, the 27-year-old defender garnered six goals and four assists for St. Louis. Dias also notched himself into MLS Next Pro history, scoring the first goal in league history on March 25, 2022, in his pro debut against Rochester New York FC.

Dias then signed with Sporting Kansas City II in 2023, where he made 13 appearances, recording one goal. In February 2024, he signed with Canadian Premier League club HFX Wanderers FC. In two seasons, Dias made 40 appearances for the Canadian team and notched four goals.

Dias and the squad will open Tormenta FC's 10th Anniversary Season at home on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates as the 2026 season approaches.







