Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of 2024 USL League One Champion, Forward Lagos Kunga

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of forward, and 2024 USL League One champion, Lagos Kunga.

Kunga joins Hearts after leaving Union Omaha in USL League One, where he scored 10 goals in all competitions and led the league in successful dribbles during Omaha's 2024 USL League One Championship-winning season.

After missing the 2025 season due to an ACL injury, Kunga expressed his excitement to return to the field and add to Hearts' talented front line, "It's an attacking team. That's the kind of football I like. I've always been most successful in teams that press and make problems for opponents."

"He's an exciting, proven, USL League One talent," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "We expect him to make a full recovery, and we're excited to get him integrated as soon as possible."

Kunga's early career saw him play at clubs across the USL Championship, with stints at Charleston Battery (2017), Atlanta United 2 (2018), Memphis 901 FC (2019), and Phoenix Rising FC (2020), where he was part of the club's Western Conference-winning squad. Kunga then moved to Kristiansund BK in Norway (2021) before returning to the United States for a season in USL League Two with Des Moines Menace (2023).

On the international stage, Kunga has earned five caps for the United States at the U-20 level, along with scoring one goal at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

When asked about his decision to join Hearts, Kunga points to the Portland community, and Bobby Murphy as major selling points.

"I'm beyond excited to join this team and play in front of such a passionate community,' Kunga said. "When [Bobby] called me, he told me they believed in me, they'd be patient, and they were reaching out for a reason. That meant a lot to me."

