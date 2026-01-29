Charlotte Independence Complete Transfer for Midfielder Viggo Ortiz

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has completed a permanent transfer for midfielder Viggo Ortiz, pending league and federation approval.

Ortiz, 17, joins the Independence after spending the past two seasons with USL Championship side Charleston Battery. A former USL Academy signing, Ortiz inked his first professional contract in March 2025 and went on to make four appearances across all competitions with the Battery.

"We are excited to welcome a promising young talent to the Independence in Viggo," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Viggo's technical qualities are exceptional, and he brings an attacking mindset and presence to our group. We look forward to his contributions this season and to supporting his continued development as a player."

The Dallas, Texas native made his professional debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 15 against South Georgia Tormenta FC at 16 years old. Ortiz recorded his first professional goal on October 13 versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, becoming the second-youngest goal scorer in Charleston Battery history.

Viggo Ortiz celebrates his first professional goal against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on October 13, 2025. (Photo: Charleston Battery)

On the international stage, Ortiz represents Mexico at the youth level. He has earned 15 appearances across Mexico's youth national teams, including two appearances and a goal at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. As a dual citizen, Ortiz is eligible to compete for both Mexico and the United States in international competition.

"I'm incredibly blessed and excited for this new chapter in my career and to wear the Charlotte badge," said Ortiz. "I can't wait to play in front of the fans and show the kind of player I am."

Catch Ortiz in the Queen City at the Independence home opener on March 27 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







