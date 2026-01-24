Jacks Bring Back Midfielder Christopher Jaime for 2026 Season

Published on January 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today midfielder Christopher Jaime has had his option exercised for the upcoming USL League One 2026 campaign.

Jaime, 21, appeared in 28 matches in his first campaign with the Independence. After joining the club from Los Angeles FC 2 of MLS Next Pro in March, Jaime invigorated the group with his skill and speed and proved his versatility, playing in both midfield and outside back positions. As the season progressed, the youngster earned eight starts in league play.

"I am excited to see Christopher continue his progression from 2025 into this new season," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His mentality and work rate are exceptional and shows up every day in training as well as games. We have big plans for Christopher in 2026. His soccer IQ and ability to make plays in the middle of the field were vital during our stretch run in 2025 and set the standard heading into next season."

"I'm blessed to be back in Charlotte and doing what I love," expressed Jaime. "I'm so excited for the season to start and to go for it all this year."

Jaime now gears up for the season opener at Westchester SC on March 14 before returning to Charlotte for the first home game on March 27. Get your ticket for the home opener along with a mystery item!







United Soccer League One Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.