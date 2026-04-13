Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby
Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - A historic night awaits in the Queen City as the Charlotte Independence face off against Charlotte FC for the first time ever in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
With a place in the Fourth Round on the line, Wednesday night marks the inaugural Charlotte Derby.
Match Details
When: April 15
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews
Watch: Paramount+
Ticket Information:
Tickets are available. Fans are encouraged to pack the Supporters Section (111-114).
Current League Records (Last Time Out)
Charlotte Independence: 1-1-1 (L, 2-3 on April 3 at New York Cosmos)
Charlotte FC: 3-2-2 (L, 1-2 on April 11 vs. Nashville SC)
Charlotte Independence U.S. Open Cup History
2026 Run:
First Round: W, 4-1 vs. Ristozi FC
Second Round: W, 2-1 (AET) vs. Charleston Battery
vs. MLS Clubs: 0-2 all-time
Last MLS Meeting: 2024 vs. Atlanta United (Fourth Round)
Third Round Appearances: 6th in club history
Charlotte FC U.S. Open Cup History
2026: First match in this year's tournament
Best Finishes: Round of 16 (all three previous appearances)
2025: Eliminated on penalties by D.C. United
The Jacks Thus Far in 2026...
Charlotte has been one of the most dangerous attacking teams early in the season:
14 goals across all competitions
2.30 goals per match in USL League One (2nd in league)
Midfielder Luis Alvarez has been the engine, posting:
2 goals
3 assists in 5 matches
Teen standout Viggo Ortiz continues to deliver in big moments:
Youngest goal scorer in club history
Extra-time winner vs. Charleston (former club)
Goal of the Week nominee vs. Cosmos
Defensively, Javen Romero has anchored the back line:
Leads team in clearances, tackles, blocks, aerial duels
Back-to-back Team of the Week honors
Charlotte FC Thus Far in 2026...
Before their loss to Nashville, Charlotte FC had gone:
Unbeaten in five (4 wins)
Dominant during a Bank of America Stadium homestand
They average 1.90 goals per match, led by:
Pep Biel: 4 goals, 2 assists
Wilfried Zaha: 3 goal contributions
Idan Toklomati: 2 goals
Defensively:
1.30 goals conceded per match
Anchored by U.S. international defender Tim Ream and Kristijan Kahlina (2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year)
Young Talent to Watch
Nimfasha Berchimas: 6 goals in 5 MLS NEXT Pro matches
Rodolfo Aloko: 6 goals, 2 assists
Players With Ties to Both Clubs
Brandt Bronico - Former Independence midfielder (33 appearances) before joining Charlotte FC in 2021
Jonathan Nyandjo - Started his professional career with Crown Legacy FC in 2024 before signing for the Jacks in 2026
Notable past connections:
Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour, Quinn McNeill
A new chapter will be written in Charlotte soccer history Wednesday night. Grab your seats.
United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026
- Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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