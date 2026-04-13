Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - A historic night awaits in the Queen City as the Charlotte Independence face off against Charlotte FC for the first time ever in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

With a place in the Fourth Round on the line, Wednesday night marks the inaugural Charlotte Derby.

Match Details

When: April 15

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews

Watch: Paramount+

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available. Fans are encouraged to pack the Supporters Section (111-114).

Current League Records (Last Time Out)

Charlotte Independence: 1-1-1 (L, 2-3 on April 3 at New York Cosmos)

Charlotte FC: 3-2-2 (L, 1-2 on April 11 vs. Nashville SC)

Charlotte Independence U.S. Open Cup History

2026 Run:

First Round: W, 4-1 vs. Ristozi FC

Second Round: W, 2-1 (AET) vs. Charleston Battery

vs. MLS Clubs: 0-2 all-time

Last MLS Meeting: 2024 vs. Atlanta United (Fourth Round)

Third Round Appearances: 6th in club history

Charlotte FC U.S. Open Cup History

2026: First match in this year's tournament

Best Finishes: Round of 16 (all three previous appearances)

2025: Eliminated on penalties by D.C. United

The Jacks Thus Far in 2026...

Charlotte has been one of the most dangerous attacking teams early in the season:

14 goals across all competitions

2.30 goals per match in USL League One (2nd in league)

Midfielder Luis Alvarez has been the engine, posting:

2 goals

3 assists in 5 matches

Teen standout Viggo Ortiz continues to deliver in big moments:

Youngest goal scorer in club history

Extra-time winner vs. Charleston (former club)

Goal of the Week nominee vs. Cosmos

Defensively, Javen Romero has anchored the back line:

Leads team in clearances, tackles, blocks, aerial duels

Back-to-back Team of the Week honors

Charlotte FC Thus Far in 2026...

Before their loss to Nashville, Charlotte FC had gone:

Unbeaten in five (4 wins)

Dominant during a Bank of America Stadium homestand

They average 1.90 goals per match, led by:

Pep Biel: 4 goals, 2 assists

Wilfried Zaha: 3 goal contributions

Idan Toklomati: 2 goals

Defensively:

1.30 goals conceded per match

Anchored by U.S. international defender Tim Ream and Kristijan Kahlina (2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year)

Young Talent to Watch

Nimfasha Berchimas: 6 goals in 5 MLS NEXT Pro matches

Rodolfo Aloko: 6 goals, 2 assists

Players With Ties to Both Clubs

Brandt Bronico - Former Independence midfielder (33 appearances) before joining Charlotte FC in 2021

Jonathan Nyandjo - Started his professional career with Crown Legacy FC in 2024 before signing for the Jacks in 2026

Notable past connections:

Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour, Quinn McNeill

A new chapter will be written in Charlotte soccer history Wednesday night. Grab your seats.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby - Charlotte Independence

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