Corpus Christi FC Announces Rose Hill Memorial Park as an Official Sponsor

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce Rose Hill Memorial Park as an official sponsor.

Rose Hill Memorial Park has been an avid supporter of Corpus Christi FC, its academy and its goals.

Rose Hill Memorial Park has provided services to Corpus Christi for decades. They assist families in pre-planning funeral services, burial services and memorialization. They've become a trusted funeral partner for the community and aim to treat all families with compassion and respect during the most difficult times.

Rose Hill Memorial Park is located at 2731 Comanche St. and the Corpus Christi Funeral Home is located at 2409 Baldwin Blvd.

To inquire about becoming a partner of Corpus Christi FC, please email partners@corpuscfc.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

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