Second Half Surge Not Enough for Corpus Christi in Loss at Sarasota, 2-1

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) comes up short in their comeback effort, losing to Sarasota Paradise 2-1. It was the third straight loss for CCFC (0-3-2) and fifth of six straight matches on the road to start the season.

Super Goalkeeper

It was another big night for James Talbot who continues to impress in USL League One, making five more saves this season. He was called on early in the 23rd minute when a cross came in from the right side and was flicked on to the back post. Talbot kept the game scoreless with a full stretch diving save.

The 39th minute was the best chance for Sarasota to get on the board, but back-to-back saves by Talbot stopped them. Both times, Talbot won the one-on-one battle.

Sarasota (2-3-1) created more chances in the first half and were able to breakthrough in the 42nd minute. Anderson Rosa had the ball laid off to him running across the 18-yard box. He lost his defender and ripped a low shot to the left corner.

CCFC's best chance to get on the board came in the 37th minute. Combination play between Blake Bowen, Tomas Pondeca and Alexis Cerritos along the left side had Sarasota lost. Cerritos chipped a ball over the back line to Bowen. He took a great first touch and shot, but the ball was knocked wide by the goalkeeper.

Defensive Troubles

CCFC looked to build momentum coming out of half time. On the offensive side, they nearly tied the match on a cross by Bowen to Jake Keegan who pushed the ball past the keeper, but just wide of the goal.

A turnover at midfield spelled trouble for CCFC in the 63rd minute. Sarasota caught the Sharks on a counter attack and were able to push forward quickly without trouble. The ball found Sander Røed alone at the top of the box and he easily put it in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Attack is On

Slowly but surely, CCFC found a way to build an attack. The Sharks outshot Sarasota in the second half nine to four and had more final third entries, 35 to 27.

Finally, a breakthrough in the 80th minute. Bubu Medina got the ball wide to Bowen. He drove into the 18-yard box, taking on two defenders and blowing right by them. He hit a shot from just outside the six-yard box into the roof of the net. It's his first goal in the USL.

CCFC kept the pressure on Sarasota the final 10 minutes, launching multiple dangerous crosses and winning restarts just outside the box. Unfortunately, the clock ran out on their comeback effort.

It's the third goal CCFC has scored in the final 15 minutes of a match. Only two other teams have score more in that time.

CCFC will turn their attention to the final road match to start the season. It'll be the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Notable:

-Jake Keegan made his 156th career appearance in USL League One

-Blake Bowen scored his first goal of the season and first goal in USL

-Bubu Medina earned his first assist of the season and first professional assist

-CCFC out-shot Sarasota in the second half

-James Talbot had another standout performance with five saves

Goals: Bowen (1)

Assists: Medina (1)

Yellow Cards: Cerritos (1), Kwakwa (3), Roscoe (3), Chaney (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC Sarasota Paradise

12 SHOTS 12

3 SHOTS ON TARGET 7

5 SAVES 2

9 FOULS 14

2 CORNERS WON 7

1 OFFSIDES 2

4 YELLOW CARDS 2

0 RED CARDS 0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

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