Defense Falters for Corpus Christi FC in 5-1 Loss at Westchester SC

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - In Corpus Christi FC's (CCFC) fourth straight road match, they couldn't capitalize in the final third and drop the match to Westchester SC 5-1.

Corpus Christi FC (0-2-2) out-shot, out-passed and out-possessed Westchester (1-2-1) on the night. Westchester sat back to play a low-pressure game and capitalized on the chances they got to go forward.

Slow Start Again

The Sharks again struggled to get their legs under them at the start of the match. Shannon Gomez was called for a foul on Jonathan Jimenez as he cut across the box, awarding Westchester a penalty kick. Captain Conor McGlynn stepped up and put it past James Talbot for a 1-0 lead.

Just over a minute later, Westchester made it 2-nil.

A long ball down the sideline was found by Westchester's Kyle Evans. He got behind the defense, played a ball across the face of the goal, giving Jimenez an easy look and finish.

Momentum Into the Break

It's been a trend the last couple of matches. CCFC finds their spacing, the passing gets better and attacks start generating late in the first half. The Sharks made 18 crosses in the first half, exceeding their match average of 17 crosses a game.

Blake Bowen was one of those players, attacking from the wing, creating chances. In the final five minutes, Bowen had two shots hit the woodwork.

A breakthrough finally came in the 45+5' when Alexis Cerritos collected a ball in the box and poked it out to Enock Kwakwa. From the top of the box, Kwakwa ripped a low shot under goalkeeper Matias Molina's arm to bring one back for CCFC, heading to half time.

Final Third Struggles

CCFC held much of the possession the first 15 minutes of the second half. They were able to get off a couple shots, but none on target.

Then in the 65th minute, Molina took a restart from Westchester's defensive third. He knocked it into CCFC territory where it took a deflection and fell to McGlynn. He settled with one touch and volleyed with his second for his second goal of the night.

CCFC didn't threaten much on the offensive end much after that. Leyder Robledo gave the Sharks the best chance after subbing on in the 70th minute. He struck a hard-hit ball from the right side across the face of the goal, but no one got on the end of it.

Westchester scored two more goals in quick succession in the 77th and 81st minutes. Jack Keaney was sent off with a red card in the 90+2' for denying an obvious goal scoring chance on a breakaway.

CCFC will get some rest with 18 days between matches. CCFC will be on the road at Sarasota on April 22.

Notable:

-Jake Keegan made his first start of the season, his 155th career appearance in USL League One

-Enock Kwakwa scored his first goal of the season

-Alexis Cerritos earned his first assist of the season

-CCFC out-shot, out-possessed and out-passed an opponent for the first time this season

Goals: Kwakwa (1)

Assists: Cerritos (1)

Yellow Cards: Pondeca (2), Gomez (1)

Red Cards: Keaney (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC Westchester SC

14 SHOTS 13

3 SHOTS ON TARGET 9

4 SAVES 2

9 FOULS 14

7 CORNERS WON 2

2 OFFSIDES 2

2 YELLOW CARDS 2

1 RED CARDS 0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

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