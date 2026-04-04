Paradise Welcome League One Champions One Knoxville SC
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
Sarasota Paradise wrap up a four-game homestand on Saturday night as they welcome reigning champions One Knoxville SC.
Paradise are coming off their first win in club history last week, a 1-0 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine, and look to build on that momentum against a formidable foe. They will look to their defense, which held Portland scoreless last week, to slow down Knoxville's star striker Denis Krioutchenkov, who already has three goals this season.
One Knoxville is led by third-year Head Coach Ian Fuller and currently sits second in the standings at 2-1-1. Knoxville enters this game having beaten USL League Two side Asheville City FC on penalties earlier this week in the US Open Cup.
GAME DETAILS
When: April 4, 2026
Where: Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch
Time: 7:30 PM
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us
United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026
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- Paradise Welcome League One Champions One Knoxville SC - Sarasota Paradise
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