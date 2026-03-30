Sarasota Paradise Confirm Sporting Jax USL Cup Match

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL (MARCH 30, 2026) - Sarasota Paradise today confirmed its Prinx Tires USL Cup game against Sporting Jax has been officially rescheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

The midweek cup tie is set for a 7:30 PM ET kickoff. This addition to the calendar follows USL League One's schedule updates resulting from the withdrawal of South Georgia Tormenta FC's professional team from the competition. Accordingly, Paradise's USL League One game against AV Alta has been rescheduled from April 18 to May 16.

The game represents a key fixture in the club's inaugural professional campaign, bringing regional cup action and an in-state rival to the Gulf Coast. Following a near-capacity crowd for the home opener and continued positive momentum from fans, the club is preparing for another high-energy atmosphere under the lights in Sarasota.

Tickets for the May 13 USL Cup game are available now at sarasotaparadise.us.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 30, 2026

Sarasota Paradise Confirm Sporting Jax USL Cup Match - Sarasota Paradise

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