Sarasota Paradise Sign Former US Youth International Jordan Bender

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise today announced the signing of former US Youth International Jordan Bender. A Florida native, Bender returns to the Sunshine State after most recently competing with AFC Eskilstuna in the Swedish third division. The midfielder bolsters the roster as Paradise continues its push in its inaugural 2026 USL League One season.

Bender's professional journey began in the Orlando City SC academy. After successful stints with Orlando City B and Águilas, he made his first-team debut for the MLS side in 2020. No stranger to USL League One, Bender gained valuable experience in the division during a 2021 loan spell with the Charlotte Independence.

Since then, his career has taken him across the globe with professional stops in South Africa and Latvia, before his most recent tenure in Sweden. Known for his tactical flexibility, Bender primarily operates on the left wing but has proven capable of sliding into a defensive role at left-back or providing an attacking spark as a forward.

Bender boasts a notable international pedigree, having represented the United States at both the U16 and U20 levels. The 24-year-old earned a combined five appearances for the national team during his development. The Florida native's signing further underscores Sarasota Paradise's commitment to providing a platform for young talent to compete and develop at the professional level.

"We are incredibly excited to bring a talent as versatile as Jordan into the squad," said Head Coach Mika Elovaara. "His experience across the US soccer pyramid, combined with his time playing abroad in competitive European environments, brings a high level of quality to our squad. Jordan understands the demands of this league and our system, making him a great fit for what we are building here."







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