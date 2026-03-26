One Knox Strikes Loan Deal for Braudilio Rodrigues

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC has added some reinforcements to its attacking front. On Thursday, the club announced that it has acquired forward Braudilio Rodrigues on loan from USL Championship side Lexington SC. The move is pending league and federation approval with Rodrigues expected to be available for roster selection when One Knox hosts the Richmond Kickers on Friday.

"Braudilio is an exciting addition for us," said One Knoxville SC Head Coach Ian Fuller. "His experience along with his ability to create and finish chances will add another dimension to our group. We're looking forward to integrating him quickly and seeing the impact he can make."

A dynamic winger that also has been deployed through the middle, Rodrigues joins the defending USL League One Champions with a wealth of experience across the American soccer pyramid.

After signing with Lexington ahead of the 2025 season, the 6-foot-1 from Portugal, by way of Guinea-Bissau, made 20 appearances across all competitions with a pair of goals and assists. Rodrigues first burst onto the scene as a collegiate standout with Franklin Pierce University, where he scored 31 goals to go along with 25 assists across two seasons. He was named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year for the 2022 season after leading the Ravens to the program's second national championship.

Rodrigues was selected by New York City FC with the 55th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, but instead began his professional career by signing with Tacoma Defiance of MLS NEXT Pro. He set the single-season club record with 15 regular season goals. Rodrigues signed a first team contract MLS side Seattle Sounders in 2024, but still spent the majority of the season with Tacoma, scoring two goals in six appearances.

Kickoff between One Knox and Richmond is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets) from Covenant Health Park. The squad then travels to face Asheville City SC on Tuesday, March 31 for the second round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 26, 2026

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