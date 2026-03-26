Charlotte Independence Sign Thabo Nare, Jonathan Nyandjo to 25-Day Contracts

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has signed defender Thabo Nare and forward Jonathan Nyandjo to 25-day contracts, pending league and federation approval.

Both players arrive after spending the 2025 season with South Georgia Tormenta FC. Nare made 20 appearances across all competitions, while Nyandjo featured in 29 matches, tallying three goals. The two have trained with the squad in recent weeks since Tormenta's decision to not play in 2026.

A native of Cary, North Carolina, Nare, 23, developed locally before beginning his professional journey overseas. The defender spent time in Spain with Club de Fútbol Intercity, CFI Alicante, UD Vall de Uxó, and Moncofa FC before returning to the United States to sign with North Texas SC of MLS NEXT Pro. He later joined LAFC2 in 2024 and most recently competed with Tormenta during the 2025 campaign.

"Thabo's athleticism, intensity, and composure defensively will help solidify the back group as we enter a difficult stretch," shared Head Coach Mike Jeffries. Adding another left footed defender provides us flexibility in our build. Thabo is an excellent passer and good decision maker on the ball. Having trained with us for a couple of weeks, he is comfortable with the group and style of play and is capable of contributing immediately."

Nyandjo, 23, is a Charlotte native and a product of the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club academy. He enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Charlotte, recording 11 goals and nine assists across 56 appearances from 2020-2024. In his senior season, Nyandjo earned First Team All-American honors and was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. He began his professional career with Crown Legacy FC in 2024, making 27 appearances and contributing four goal involvements.

"We always like to be able to add local players," shared Jeffries. "We are familiar with Jonathan from his days with Crown Legacy and also Tormenta. He has shown an ability to take players on and create in the final third throughout his career and in the last couple of weeks training with us. His athleticism and strength can provide a different option for us in attack."

Nare and Nyandjo could make their Charlotte Independence debuts on Friday night when the Jacks host Spokane Velocity FC in the club's 2026 League Home Opener at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







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