Independence Look for Fifth Straight League Win at FC Naples

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will look for their fifth consecutive league win when they visit FC Naples on Wednesday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: FC Naples

Where: Paradise Sports Complex (Naples, FL)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their away Liberty Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence

5-2-2 (4th Place - 17 points)

Last Time Out: 3-2 win at Chattanooga Red Wolves on May 30

FC Naples

5-5-2 (5th Place - 17 points)

Last Time Out: 2-1 loss at Union Omaha on May 30

Head-To-Head

Naples have taken the two matchups these two teams have played in. Last season, Naples took the first game in Charlotte, scoring the game-winning penalty in the 74th minute to secure a 1-0 win. On the final match day of the regular season, Karsen Henderlong's brace pushed Naples to a 2-0 victory. After they battle on Wednesday, they'll meet in Charlotte ten days later on June 13.

Bakero Grabs His First (and the Game-Winner)

Jon Bakero scored the game-winning goal Saturday to push the Independence over Chattanooga. Bakero, who battled injury earlier this season, has worked his way back to fitness and earned his first start since May 9 at Corpus Christi, playing 81 minutes. The goal itself, started with exceptional awareness from Enzo Martinez, who took his free kick quickly to play Luis Alvarez into space. Alvarez beat a man and then slid it over to Bakero alone in the box to bury his first goal of the campaign.

Scouting Naples

Sitting fifth in the USL League One table, Naples has enjoyed a strong beginning of the season, particularly at home. The Florida side are 4-2-1 at Paradise Sports Complex, taking care of teams in the bottom half of the table. Midfielder Christopher Garcia has been the man for Naples, factoring in on a team-high six goals.

With Henderlong's departure to USL Championship in the off-season, Naples has called upon striker William Arevalo to lead the line. The forward has scored in each of his last two USL League One matches.

Back from their inaugural season is goalkeeper Lalo Delgado, who has backstopped Naples to four clean sheets in 10 starts this season, the second-most in the league.

Back Home Next Week

The League Leaders Come To Town!

Join us on June 10 at American Legion Memorial Stadium between two of the league's hottest teams.







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