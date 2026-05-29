Charlotte Clashes with Chattanooga

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence heads to Tennessee Saturday for a battle with the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Where: CHI Memorial Stadium (Chattanooga, TN)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their away Liberty Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence

4-2-2 (6th Place - 14 points)

Last Time Out: 3-1 win vs. Forward Madison on May 23

Chattanooga Red Wolves

3-3-1 (10th Place - 10 points)

Last Time Out: 5-0 win vs. Richmond on May 27

Head-To-Head

Saturday night's match will mark the 12th all-time meeting between Charlotte and Chattanooga. Both teams have had success against the other over the years, with Charlotte holding a 4-4-3 record. Last season, the Red Wolves took both matches, winning 1-0 on September 6 before defeating the Jacks 2-1 on October 17. The teams will reconvene on July 18 in the Queen City.

Alvarez Leads the Independence

Back on loan after being transferred to Tampa Bay last season, Luis Alvarez has been at the heart of Charlotte's early season success. The 23-year-old Honduran ranks among the leaders with four goals in league play. Alvarez also tops the Jacks in shots (21), shots on target (10), and chances created (15). He earned Week 11/12 Team of the Week honors for his performance against Forward Madison, scoring a screamer in the first half.

Evaluating the Red Wolves

It's been an up-and-down start to the campaign for last season's regular season runner-ups. On Wednesday, Chattanooga took care of Richmond 5-1 last time on a soaked CHI Memorial Stadium pitch for the team's first win in their last three matches.

Leading the attack for Chattanooga has been Englishman Matthew Bentley, who has logged four goals of his own so far. The team has other threats going forward, including former double-digit goal scorer Pedro Hernandez on the wing.

In defense is Tobi Adewole, who spent the latter half of 2025 in Charlotte to close the season. The center back has already scored twice from his defensive position in 2026.

Next Home Match

The Jacks will return to the Queen City on June 10 after the finish their two-game road stint in Naples. League leaders Union Omaha will be in town for what will be a thrilling midweek matchup. Tickets are available NOW!







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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