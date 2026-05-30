Paradise Look to Make It Two Wins in a Row After Historic Away Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Coming off their first away win in club history, the Paradise return to Premier Sports Campus to take on the New York Cosmos on Saturday night.

SETTING THE SCENE

Sarasota returns home fresh off recording their first ever away win against AC Boise 2-0 on Wednesday. Chandler O'Dwyer and Garrett McLaughlin both scored their first goals in Paradise uniforms and Alex Sutton got his second shutout of the season in the victory. Paradise will now turn their attention to a New York Cosmos, a young squad capable of scoring multiple goals a game, but has lost three of their last five league games.

ROSA EARNS GOTW & TOTW HONORS FROM LEAGUE

Defender Anderson Rosa was in the spotlight twice this past week, taking home the fan-voted Goal of the Week and earning a spot on USL League One's Team of the Week for weeks 11/12. Rosa's GOTW honors came from his long-range strike against AV Alta on May 16, his second goal of the season. He was selected to the team of the week due to his performances against Alta and Spokane Velocity, where he recorded 11 recoveries and three interceptions across both matches.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Amadeus, CB - Won 50% of his challenges in the last game against AC Boise, completing 89% of his passes. Amadeus will look to lead the Paradise backline and help neutralize the attacking threats from the Cosmos.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Dominate Transitions - The Paradise look to replicate their strong defensive display against AC Boise, transitioning quickly to attack and also limiting transitions for the Cosmos, who are known to thrive in fast-paced attacks..

Control The Tempo - One of the league leaders in Expected Threat, the Paradise will look to dictate the pace of the game, using possession to create high quality chances.

GAME DETAILS

When: May 30, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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