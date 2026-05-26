Paradise Look to Finish West Coast Trip on a High Note Versus AC Boise

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise wrap up their two-game west coast swing on Wednesday as they travel to face AC Boise, looking to end the trip on a high note.

SETTING THE SCENE

The Paradise opened up their season hosting AC Boise on March 7th, ending in a narrow loss 1-0. Since the opening weekend, AC Boise have been able to achieve some strong results, including setting the USL League One record for attendance at 7,211 against Spokane Velocity FC. Sarasota have struggled to find their footing, seeking their third win on the year. AC Boise has allowed six goals over its last two matches, so the Paradise will look to capitalize in order to secure some momentum.

ROSA EARNS GOAL OF THE WEEK NOMINEE

Anderson Rosa earned himself a nomination for League One's Goal of the Week for weeks 11-12 with his strike against AV Alta last Saturday. The Brazilian's left-footed strike from 30 yards out brought the game level for Paradise and was his second goal of the season.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Finishing - Sarasota's lack of finishing has been their kryptonite this season. Facing a Boise defense that allowed three goals to Fort Wayne a week ago, Sarasota looks to finally find the spark that will complete an attack that ranks third in the league in total shots taken.

GAME DETAILS

When: May 27, 2026

Where: Athletic Club Boise Stadium

Time: 9:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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