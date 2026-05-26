Cosmos Fall 4-0 to AV Alta FC on the Road

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 4-0 to AV Alta FC on Friday night in California. AV Alta struck early in the 8th minute through Godwin Antwi before Adam Aoumaich doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. The Cosmos created attacking moments throughout the opening half and pushed forward in possession, but were unable to find a breakthrough against an organized AV Alta defense despite generating pressure in the attacking third.

AV Alta added a third in the 55th minute as Aoumaich scored his second goal of the match before Santiago Higerada extended the lead in the 71st minute. The Cosmos made several second-half substitutions in an effort to shift momentum and continued to push numbers forward throughout the match, finishing with 15 shot attempts and seven corner kicks. Despite controlling stretches of play and creating opportunities late, the Cosmos were unable to convert their chances as AV Alta secured all three points at home.

MATCH DETAILS

AV ALTA FC 4-0 NEW YORK COSMOS

AV ALTA FC (4-2-3-1): Smith; Ceja, Pehlivanov, Alfredo Ortiz, Christian Ortiz; Villalobos, Lay; Aoumaich, Ibarra, Antwi; Bahena Jr.

Subs: Doumbia, Relford, Anderson, Higerada, Ilias Aoumaich, Desdunes, Pajaro. Coach: Brian Kleiban.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-3-3): Garcia; Holt, Chavez, Cabrera, Noecker; Spengler, Milovanov, Mendonca; Koffi, Guenzatti, Jawneh.

Subs: Morabito, Guarino, Galazzini, Zielonka, Bohui, Puentes, Chan. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 8 ¬Â² Antwi (AVA), 43 ¬Â² Aoumaich (AVA), 55 ¬Â² Aoumaich (AVA), 71 ¬Â² Higerada (AVA).

Bookings: 57 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C), 60 ¬Â² Aoumaich (AVA), 79 ¬Â² Christian Ortiz (AVA), 83 ¬Â² Mendonca (C), 88 ¬Â² Bohui (C).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 38.6% - AV Alta 61.4%

Shots: Cosmos 15 - AV Alta 8

Shots on Target: Cosmos 1 - AV Alta 4

Corners: Cosmos 7 - AV Alta 1

Saves: Cosmos 0 - AV Alta 1

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 3 - AV Alta 2







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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