Kickers Challenge Chattanooga in Tennessee

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers return to the road, facing Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers fell 4-0 to Charleston Battery in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday, May 16 at City Stadium.

The match marked Richmond's 12th of the season and second in the USL Cup

The matchup featured the two oldest continuously operating professional soccer clubs in the United States, with both Richmond and Charleston playing their inaugural match in 1993 and in the midst of their 34th season overall.

With the result, Richmond now holds a 27-29-9 record against Charleston Battery all-time.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 6-12-2 record against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on July 10, 2025, with Chattanooga taking the 2-0 win at City Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Chattanooga was a 2-1 victory on Oct. 26, 2024 at City Stadium.

Numbers to Know

6: The Kickers have had six different goals scorers across their last five matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 38 days.

8: Wednesday marks Richmond's eighth USL1 Regular Season match of the season and fifth on the road.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

13: Wednesday marks Richmond's 13th match of the season across all competitions

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

59: Barnathan is 59 minutes shy of eclipsing 10,000 USL1 regular season minutes.

65: Head Coach Darren Sawatzky is one win away from 65 career USL1 victories. Sawatzky became the winningest coach in League One's history on May 1, 2026, passing former Greenville Head Coach John Harkes (62 wins).

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers host AC Boise for the first time ever at City Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Military Appreciation Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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