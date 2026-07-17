Richmond Kickers Sign Versatile Attacker Zahir Vazquez

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed forward Zahir Vazquez, the club announced Friday. A native of Ogden, Utah, Vazquez comes to Richmond with multiple years of experience across both USL League One and UPSL competition, bringing a strong attacking threat to the Kickers' forward line.

Vazquez joins the Kickers after a brief stint with Valley 559 FC where he made two appearances during the 2025 season. Before joining Valley 559 FC in March, he spent time with both Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and Central Valley Fuego FC from 2022-2025.

"I am happy to sign for a historic club," said Vazquez. "Playing in a stadium with this kind of legacy and energy is exciting, and I'm ready to get to work. Up the Roos!"

During his 2025 campaign with Chattanooga, Vazquez scored five goals and helped the Red Wolves to a record-breaking 2025 season that included a 13-game winning streak.

Before making the move to Chattanooga Vazquez spent three seasons with Central Valley Fuego FC, making 65 appearances while tallying 8 goals and an assist.

Before making his professional debut, Vazquez played in 59 games, including 14 starts, over four seasons (2018-21) at Utah Valley University. He recorded six goals and seven assists, scoring at least one goal in each season of his collegiate career.

Vazquez and the Kickers continue their season as they host USL1 side Spokane Velocity on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for World Fútbol Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of July 17, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Matt Bolduc, Andrew Richman, Ali Sasankhah, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer, Zahir Vazquez







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026

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