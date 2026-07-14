Kickers to Face Forward Madison FC to Cap Two-Match Road Trip

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers will finish their two-game road trip as they square off against Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. EST. The action will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers emerged victorious in a 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, July 11 at GE Vernova Park.

The match marked Richmond's 2 1st game of the season across all competitions.

Defender Beckett Howell lifted the Kickers to the USL Cup win with a header in the 80th minute. The goal marked the first of his professional career.

Five players from Richmond - Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Landon Johnson, Andrew Richman and James Sneddon started on the night.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 7-10-2 record against Forward Madison FC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on Oct. 25, 2025, with Richmond taking a commanding 5-1 win at City Stadium.

Nils Seufert contributed a brace in the last matchup against Forward Madison FC, finding the back of the net in the 36th and 71st minute.

Numbers to Know

10: The Kickers have had ten different goals scorers across their last 14 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 87 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

15: Wednesday will mark Richmond's 15th match in the USL1 regular season.

22: Wednesday will mark Richmond's 22nd match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

50: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 50 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release RVA Wildlife Kit

As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers reveal the RVA Wildlife Kit - an homage to Richmond's favorite marsupial, the Virginia Opossum. The Kickers will debut the RVA Wildlife Kit against Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Kickers continue to bring Richmond's uniqueness to the forefront of the kit design process, further integrating the club and the city through narrative-driven design.

"Pick Your Opossum" - a design feature that allows fans to purchase one of four uniquely designed opossum jocktags - provides an added layer of personalization for a bold new look.

The design's color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while printed heathered patterns reference the opossum's textured fur coat. Pink piping down the seams of the torso and references to the pink nose of the lovable animal can be found on the kit.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will return home to City Stadium to face cross-country foe Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for World Fútbol Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026

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