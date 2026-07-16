Kickers Fall 4-0 in 20th Henny Derby

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers fell 4-0 to Forward Madison FC on Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field.

The Kickers started the game with an immediate look at goal as Tarik Pannholzer looked to play Josh Kirkland into the box. The Kickers, however, could not capitalize on the early momentum and were unable to consistently generate offensive opportunities throughout the night.

Richmond's defense faced significant pressure, recording 17 clearances and six interceptions in the matchup. Sam Layton shined on the defensive side of the ball, winning six duels and recording a match-high six clearances. Sean Vinberg added four clearances and a trio of duels won on the backline.

Forward Madison FC was led by Kerfalla Toure, who tallied two goals.

Breaking Down The Action

Richmond applied pressure immediately, as Tarik Pannholzer found Josh Kirkland in the opening minute, but the goalkeeper deflected the attempt.

Just minutes later, Madison generated its first quality chance of the night, but Sean Vinberg cleared the ball out of the box.

In the ninth minute, Madison fired a shot from the right side of the penalty area, but Yann Fillion made the save.

Six minutes later, Madison tried its luck from distance, but the shot drifted wide left.

The sequence resulted in a corner kick, which Fillion punched away before being booked for time-wasting moments later.

In the final second of the 28th minute, Fillion confidently collected a cross into the box.

On the ensuing possession, Mujeeb Murana unleashed a long-range effort from near the corner of the field, but the goalkeeper made the save.

Madison opened the scoring in the 30th minute off a corner kick.

Minutes later, Madison looked to double its advantage with a cross into the box, but the ball sailed wide.

In the 40th minute, Madison earned its fourth corner of the match, but Fillion gathered the ball to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Madison's fifth corner on the following possession also failed to produce a goal.

Pannholzer was shown a yellow card for tugging an opponent's jersey, marking Richmond's fourth booking of the match.

During stoppage time, Fillion made a diving save on a powerful shot from outside the box before deflecting another effort off a corner kick.

The ensuing corner led to Madison's second goal just before halftime, sending Richmond into the break trailing 2-0.

Hayden Anderson and Andrew Richman entered the match at halftime, replacing Mujeeb Murana and Owen O'Malley.

Anderson was immediately booked during the opening possession of the second half.

Madison was unable to capitalize on a corner kick in the 56th minute as the Kickers' defense stood firm.

In the 60th minute, Ryan Carmichael chipped the ball over Fillion to extend Madison's lead to 3-0.

Madison added its fourth goal in the 65th minute with a finish from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Pannholzer attempted a shot from outside the area, but it sailed high.

Madison threatened again a minute later, but Vinberg got a touch to deflect the effort.

In the 78th minute, Matt Bolduc got a shot off from inside the box, but it was blocked by the defense.

Amer drove a free kick toward goal in the 82nd minute, but the goalkeeper comfortably collected it.

Madison continued to press in the 86th minute, sending a shot over the crossbar.

Later in the 86th minute, Amer made one final push to get Richmond on the scoreboard, but his shot was blocked.

The midweek matchup ended in a 4-0 loss for the Kickers.

Notable Numbers

6: Sam Layton recorded a match-high six clearances on the night.

10: The Kickers have had ten different goals scorers across their last 15 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 88 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

11: Wednesday marked Richmond's 11th road match of the year.

15: Wednesday marked Richmond's 15th match in the USL1 regular season.

20: The "Henny Derby" - the historic rivalry between Forward Madison FC and Richmond Kickers - reached its 20th anniversary Wednesday night.

22: Wednesday marked Richmond's 22nd match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

53: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 50 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 7-11-2 record against Forward Madison FC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on Oct. 25, 2025, with Richmond taking a commanding 5-1 win at City Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond will return home to City Stadium to face cross-country foe Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for World Fútbol Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.