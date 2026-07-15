Neco Brett Earns Player of the Round, Luis Gil Makes Team of the Round After Stellar Performances against Oakland Roots SC

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Velocity FC was represented well in this week's Team of the Round, with both Brett and Gil earning selections after their impressive showings last Saturday.

Brett powered Spokane's offense against Roots SC, scoring two goals off of five shots and getting three of his attempts on target. Brett became the first Velocity FC player in club history to earn Player of the Round. The Jamaican midfielder reflected on Saturday's win following the match.

"Today's win was massive for us, especially with a couple of tough games the past couple of weeks," Brett said on Saturday. "I think our hard work paid off for us. It's all teamwork that helped us and luckily I got two goals."

Spokane's captain, Luis Gil, also earned a spot on this week's Team of the Round for his performance last Saturday. Gil assisted on two of Velocity FC's goals against Oakland while creating three chances overall.

Brett and Gil's performance helped lift Spokane to the USL Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in club history. Velocity FC will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 12th in the quarterfinals and a rematch of a U.S. Open Cup match earlier this year.

The win was much needed for Spokane, who entered the match against Oakland having lost four of its previous five matches. Velocity FC's head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on how important the win was for his group.

"I'm really proud and happy for the players and staff. Tough moments happen in life and football, but the reaction to those moments is the most important," said Veidman.

Next up, Velocity FC will head to Virginia for a League One tilt against the Richmond Kickers this Saturday. The match is set to kickoff at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Spokane Velocity FC's next home match on July 22 in a USL League One league match against Charlotte Independence, visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.

Full Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round: Round 4

GK - Matt Levy (Charlotte Independence)

D - Rafael Mentzingen (Detroit City FC), Javen Romero (Charlotte), Nyk Sessock (Las Vegas Lights FC)

M - Samuel Shashoua (Birmingham Legion FC), Luis Gil (Spokane Velocity FC), Zico Bailey (New Mexico United), Cesar Bahena (AV Alta FC)

F - Jansen Wilson (Louisville City FC), Peter-Lee Vassell (Birmingham), Neco Brett (Spokane)

Coach - Jay Heaps (Birmingham)

Bench - Amal Knight (GVL), Aidan Rocha (COS), Daltyn Knutson (MIA), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Eduardo Blancas (MB), Ryan Carmichael (MAD), Arney Rocha MIA)







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2026

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