Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Welcome Michael Knapp Back for the Remainder of the 2026 Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC today announced that defender Michael Knapp has rejoined the club for the remainder of the 2026 USL League One season.

Knapp returns to Chattanooga after previously playing an integral role with the Red Wolves, where his consistency, defensive presence, and relentless work ethic made him a key contributor throughout the 2025 campaign. His return adds valuable experience and depth to the squad as the club continues its push through the second half of the season.

"I'm excited to be back and ready to hit the ground running with my teammates!" said Knapp.

Head Coach Scott Mackenzie welcomed the return of the veteran defender.

"Mike is a huge addition to the group," said Mackenzie. "He was a major force for us in 2025 and we are delighted to welcome him back to the group. Fans know what they can expect from Mike, all action, all in, all the time. He's worked hard for this moment and he deserves it."

Knapp brings familiarity with the club's culture and expectations, along with the experience and leadership that will strengthen the Red Wolves both on and off the field as the team enters a pivotal stretch of the season.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2026

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Welcome Michael Knapp Back for the Remainder of the 2026 Season - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

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