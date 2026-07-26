Richmond Log Season-High 20 Shots, Endure 3-1 Loss at Charlotte Independence

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers fell to Charlotte Independence in a 3-1 road loss at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Saturday evening at City Stadium. Richmond registered a flurry of shots throughout the evening - including a staggering 16 shots in the second half - but could not break through in a tightly contested weekend fixture.

Richmond set its tone early in the weekend road contest, as both Matt Bolduc and Darwin Espinal saw opportunities early. Goalkeeper Yann Fillion joined the starting lineup once again for the Kickers, swatting early Charlotte attempts away, the signature being a diving fingertip save in the 20th minute. The second half saw the team come alive in the offensive department, as the relentless pressure from both Tyler Freeman and Zahir Vazquez - who earned his first start with the Kickers on Saturday - eventually led to a Sean Vinberg goal in the 75th minute.

Charlotte was led by Prince Saydee, who posted a goal in the 40th minute and five shots in the game.

Breaking Down The Action

Bolduc sent a cross into the Charlotte box in the third minute of Saturday's game, but it was left unanswered.

Espinal ripped a shot from just outside the box in the seventh minute, but it sailed above the net.

A defensive effort from Sam Layton in the 11th minute denied the first Charlotte run of the evening.

Fillion made his first save of the evening in the 13th minute, snagging a shot from Charlotte's Jefferson Amaya.

Bolduc sent a strike on net in the 17th minute, but the attempt was blocked.

Fillion made a pair of stunning saves between the 19th and 20th minutes, the second of two blocked by a diving fingertip swat.

Fillion and the Kickers defense showed up strong defensively in the 26th, 28th and 30th minutes, neutralizing Charlotte attempts.

Josh Kirkland found his first action in the 37th minute, sending a shot on net in the 37th minute.

Charlotte took a 1-0 after Saydee found the back of the net in the 40th minute.

Charlotte extended the lead, 2-0, as time dwindled away in first half stoppage time.

The home side held a 2-0 lead heading into halftime on Saturday night.

Espinal found a pair of opportunities early in the second half: An inside attempt in the 54th minute, and a set piece from outside the box in the 57th minute.

Charlotte jumped to a 3-0 lead after a corner kick led to a header from Souaibou Marou in the 62nd minute.

Daniel Moore and Tyler Freeman came on for Harold Hanson and Matt Bolduc in the 62nd minute.

Hayden Anderson took a shot from point-blank range in the 66th minute, but the attempt hit the crossbar.

Austin Amer, Tarik Pannholzer and Owen O'Malley came in for Dakota Barnathan, Josh Kirkland, Darwin Espinal in the 69th minute.

Richmond got on the board in the 75th minute, as Vinberg converted on a Vazquez shot that hit the woodwork.

Beckett Howell came in for Zahir Vazquez in the 80th minute.

Freeman posted two of his four shots late in the second half, one in the 86th and another in the 90th minute.

Five minutes of stoppage time are added to the second half.

Richmond falls to Charlotte, 3-1.

Notable Numbers

1: Harold Hanson made his Kickers debut on Saturday, appearing in his first game since signing with the team on July 21.

1: Both Hanson and Zahir Vazquez made their first starts for the Kickers on Saturday evening.

1: Sean Vinberg's 75th-minute tap-in was his first goal with the Kickers and his first in USL1 play this season.

5: Yann Fillion made five saves on the evening.

11: The Kickers have had 11 different goals scorers across their last 17 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 98 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

17: Saturday marked Richmond's 17th match in the USL1 regular season.

24: Saturday marked Richmond's 24th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 5-16-7 record against Charlotte Independence all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 25, 2026, with Richmond suffering a 2-1 defeat at City Stadium in Prinx Tires USL Cup action.

Up Next

Richmond returns for the first of two consecutive home games as they face AV Alta FC on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (Eve) today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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