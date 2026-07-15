Marsh's Electric Start Gives the Cosmos Momentum Ahead of Saturday Night Showdown at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos return home to Hinchliffe Stadium on Saturday night looking to build on their recent momentum when they host Corpus Christi FC in a pivotal USL League One matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with the Cosmos aiming to collect three valuable points in front of their home supporters.

For New York, the timing couldn't be better.

After showing steady improvement over the past several weeks, the Cosmos have begun to find their rhythm, and much of that success has coincided with the arrival of dynamic winger Chevone Marsh.

Marsh has wasted little time making his presence felt, bringing explosive pace, creativity, and attacking flair to the Cosmos' frontline. His ability to stretch opposing defenses, create one-on-one opportunities, and generate chances in the final third has added another dimension to New York's attack.

Head Coach Davide Corti believes Marsh's impact has opened the field for the entire team.

"With the addition of Lamin and Chevone, we've been able to stretch the defense and break the lines. I'm encouraged by how our wingers have been playing."

The improved width has also created more opportunities through the middle, allowing the Cosmos to attack with greater purpose. Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler has been instrumental in that progression, earning praise from Corti for his ability to take advantage of the added space.

"Ajmeer has shown a good understanding of when to play through and when to build up."

As encouraging as the attacking play has been, Corti knows the Cosmos' continued climb up the standings will depend on maintaining defensive discipline.

New York has defended much better in recent matches, but avoiding costly mistakes remains a point of emphasis.

"We need to eliminate mistakes in the back. We are defending better lately, and we need to be careful not to beat ourselves."

Saturday's matchup represents an important opportunity for the Cosmos to climb the USL League One standings. With the playoff race tightening and every point carrying increased significance, a victory at home would provide another important step toward postseason contention.

Tickets for Saturday's match start at $17.90. Fans can purchase tickets in advance by visiting tickets.nycosmos.com.

With Chevone Marsh continuing his electric start, the attack finding its stride, and valuable points on the line, Saturday night promises to be another exciting chapter in the Cosmos' inaugural USL League One season.

New York Cosmos vs. Corpus Christi FC

Saturday, July 18 | 7:00 p.m.

Hinchliffe Stadium | Paterson, N.J.

Purchase tickets today at tickets.nycosmos.com and help power the Cosmos as they continue their climb up the USL League One standings.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2026

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