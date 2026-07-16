Red Wolves Silence California in Return Fixture
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, T.N. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have achieved a third shutout victory in their match against AV Alta with a final score of 1-0.
The Red Wolves and AV Alta are just about as opposite as two teams can get. Chattanooga prioritizes quick acting with brief possession, while Alta tends toward lengthy possession and a gradual buildup. The two powers clashed in their second meeting of the season, with Alta claiming possession as first. Throughout the first fifteen, they managed just two shots that were handily blocked by the pack.
In the 16th, Chattanooga slid into the lead: Wynand Wessels launched a corner right into the box, where the ball met the masterful touch of Ropapa Mensah, and then the back of the net. With this goal, Mensah became tied with former Red Wolves forward Juan Galindrez for highest-scorer in club history.
The Wolves maintained the momentum from that point on with several more shots. In the 47th, Pedro Hernandez seized hold of a breakaway to cross two-thirds of the field, out-maneuver an Alta man, and fire a rocket toward the goal. The shot angled too high, but kept Chattanooga alive and energetic.
The monstrous struggle poured into the second half. Alta with the heavy possession, Chattanooga with the calculation. Keeping the Californians stonewalled, tempers flared in stoppage time after a failed corner, with an angry outburst from an Alta player that had to be quelled by referees. Down to the last second, Alta was crowding, trying desperately to equalize, but not even a direct shot in the final five seconds could make it past Jason Smith. With the final whistle, the Red Wolves earned their third shutout victory in a row, and now look forward to Saturday's away match against Charlotte Independence. Make sure to tune in on ESPN+ to watch the long-awaited rematch!
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