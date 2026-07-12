Chattanooga Keeps It Fierce for Final USL Cup Match
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release
San Antonio, TX - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have been bested by the USL Championship club San Antonio FC, with a final score of 2-0.
The air was dripping with anticipation at the onset of Chattanooga's final USL Cup match. Toyota Field was massive, and while the Red Wolves had been barred from the possibility of advancing on in the tournament, the heat was on for them to make a statement on their grandest stage yet this season.
The Wolves applied the pressure early on, seizing the first several minutes to lock San Antonio in their third. In the opening forty-five, Chattanooga displayed an immense defensive mastery, silencing their opponents at each of their four shots on target. Compounding this was an aggressive offensive advance that kept San Antonio on their toes, including a brilliantly executed nutmeg by Ayimbila that led to a just-too-high shot on target by Wessels.
The balance began to shift at the tail end of the first half, when San Antonio scored twice in the 45th and 46th minutes. Shortly afterward, halftime delivered its pause, providing Chattanooga time to breathe and substitute. Omar Hernandez and Adewole went out for Lelin and Engmann, and the bout surged anew. The Wolves maintained a steely defense, refusing their opponent any further leads. Ricardo Jerez pulled off an incredibly risky but precise save in the 55th, coming far off his line to tackle a breakaway attempt to ruin.
Nearing the 70th, Mensah and Kelly swapped in for Pedro Hernandez and Ayimbila. And while the Wolves' play remained fierce, it was never out of line-San Antonio sustained five yellow cards over the course of the match, while Chattanooga stayed free of any. For shots, the teams were tied at nine, with four of them on target. At the wrap of the ninety, the game remained a shutout.
While disappointing, the Red Wolves, apart from the miniscule lapse at the end of the first half, had been the better team of the night; attention now turns to the AV Alta home match this upcoming Wednesday at 7:00, where three precious points are on the line. Make sure to grab your tickets and support the ferocious pack!
United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026
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