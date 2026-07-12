Triumph Fall, 2-1, to Richmond at GE Vernova Park in USL Prinx Tires Cup

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC returned to GE Vernova Park on Saturday night as they took on the Richmond Kickers in a Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup, presented by BridgeWay Brewing Co. The match was part of United 250 First Responders Night, celebrating and honoring the dedication and service of first responders throughout the community.

The match also marked the return of Zane Bubb, who made his first appearance since March 18th after missing nearly four months. His last outing came in Greenville's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Asheville City, SC.

Greenville created its first dangerous opportunity in the ninth minute when Azaad Liadi lined up a free kick just outside the penalty area, but Richmond's defense kept the effort off the scoreboard.

The Triumph remained on the front foot, and in the 13th minute, Muba Nour fired a shot on goal that forced Richmond's goalkeeper, James Sneddon, into action as Greenville continued to apply pressure in the opening stages.

Greenville threatened again in the 24th minute when Rodrigo Robles found space for a shot on goal, but Sneddon came up with another save to keep the match scoreless.

Richmond threatened in the 36th minute, but goalkeeper Seth Torman came up with a strong save to preserve the scoreless draw.

Despite chances from both sides throughout the opening 45 minutes, neither team was able to break through as Greenville and Richmond entered halftime locked in a scoreless draw.

Just five minutes into the second half, Greenville broke the deadlock. In the 50th minute, Lucas Meek found the back of the net to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead, scoring his first goal with Greenville and rewarding the team's strong start after the halftime break.

Reflecting on the moment, Meek credited the energy from the home crowd at GE Vernova Park, saying, "Yeah, the home crowd's energy helped so much with just the excitement of getting back out there and hearing them all roar for that, for my first goal for the Triumph really means everything."

The quick start to the second half was a key focus for Head Coach Dave Dixon, who praised the team's aggressive approach after the break. "Yeah, I mean, we've struggled sometimes coming out of halftime, so it was really nice to see that, to earn those corners, and then us aggressively attacking them."

With 59 minutes played, Richmond levelled the match at 1-1 after an own goal from Bubb, allowing the Kickers to earn a point from the equalizing score.

Greenville continued to apply pressure in the attacking half, and in the 73rd minute, Robles drew a foul just outside the 18-yard box, setting up a dangerous free-kick opportunity for the Triumph.

After 79 minutes of play, Torman came up with back-to-back saves to keep the match level, denying Richmond's attacking pressure and preserving the 1-1 scoreline.

In the 80th minute, Richmond capitalized on a corner kick opportunity, finding the back of the net to take a 2-1 lead over the Triumph.

The Triumph continued to push for an equalizer late in the match. In the 87th minute, Rodrigo Robles was fouled just outside the 18-yard box, giving Greenville a late free-kick opportunity as they searched for a way back into the match.

Despite the late pressure, Greenville was unable to find the equalizer, and Richmond held on for a 2-1 victory at GE Vernova Park.

Greenville will now turn its attention toward its next League One fixture, travelling to face Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026

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