Kickers Claim 2-1 Road Victory over Greenville Triumph in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Kickers claimed a 2-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC in a hard-fought USL Cup matchup on Saturday at GE Vernova Park. Relentless effort and timely approaches combined for the Kickers, giving them a hard-earned three points in the win.

The game started early on the defensive end for the Kickers, with starting goalie James Sneddon corralling multiple Greenville attempts just minutes into the contest. While the game entered halftime at a scoreless draw, Richmond was able to convert twice in the contest: A Mujeeb Murana-influenced Greenville own goal in the 60th minute, and a Beckett Howell shot in the 80th.

Greenville was led by Lucas Meek, who found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Breaking Down The Action

Greenville threatened early in the contest, but Sneddon corralled the first shot in the second minute.

A second Greenville opportunity was gathered by Sneddon in the sixth minute.

The South Carolina-based side registered chances in the 11th, 13th and 14th minutes, but to no avail.

The first Kickers chance of the evening - a cross into the box in the 16th minute - was headed away.

The Richmond defense secured a stop in the 20th minute, forcing a Greenville player to head a chance high above the net.

Richmond found an opportunity off a Greenville error in the 32nd minute, but could not convert.

Landon Johnson sent a shot on goal in the 36th minute, but it was saved by the Greenville goalkeeper.

A foul against Greenville rewarded Richmond with a set piece in the 41st minute, but the ensuing attempt was sent wide right.

The game entered halftime in a scoreless draw, 0-0.

Sam Layton joined the match for Sean Vinberg at the start of the second half.

Matt Bolduc opened the action in the second half with a shot in the 48th minute, but it sailed just over the net.

Sneddon made a diving save in the 49th minute from a Greenville shot outside the box.

Greenville's Lucas Meek found the back of the net in the 50th minute, giving the home team a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, a Greenville error forced by a Murana attempt finds the back of the net. The own goal tied the game in the 60th minute, 1-1.

Tyler Freeman and Austin Amer came off for Darwin Espinal and Owen O'Malley in the 61st minute.

Josh Kirkland subbed in for Landon Johnson in the 71st minute.

Howell converted on a shot in the 80th minute, lifting the Kickers to a 2-1 lead.

Richmond looked to add an insurance goal in the 85th minute, but consecutive shots could not find the back of the net.

Five minutes of stoppage time were added in the second half.

The Kickers defense showed up strong in stoppage time, making multiple stops and securing key blocks to close out the evening.

Richmond claimed a 2-1 road win on Saturday evening.

Notable Numbers

10: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last 13 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 84 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

10: Saturday marked Richmond's 10th road match of the year.

21: Saturday marked Richmond's 21st match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

50: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 50 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 7-9-5 record against Greenville Triumph SC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on May 9, 2026, with Richmond taking the 3-0 road win at Greenville Triumph SC Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond will be back on the road to face Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. EST. The action will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026

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