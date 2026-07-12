Fort Wayne Football Club Proves Mettle Yet Again in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match against Detroit City FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club, once again, held its own against a team from the higher-level USL Championship division.

Aurie Echevarría was impressive for Fort Wayne FC with seven saves. Lilian Ricol scored in the 86th minute for his eighth goal of the season regardless of competition. And Jeremy Garay received Man of the Match honors for completing 58 of 62 passes, to go with two tackles and two clearances.

But Detroit City FC still emerged with the 2-1 victory in front of 4,214 raucous fans at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Saturday night. The match began with U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman presenting the game ball, featured mascot Friendly the Goalrilla a week after he was introduced for the first time to fans, and saw the new Team Store opened on the Ruoff Mortgage Stadium grounds.

It was a Prinx Tires USL Cup match that didn't impact the standings for Fort Wayne FC, which had already been eliminated from advancing past group play. The Autumn Gold & Black went 0-3-1 in their first ever run in the USL Cup, including getting a point against another USL Championship side, Indy Eleven (which won in penalty kicks), and building a lead against USL Championship's Louisville City FC.

Fort Wayne FC, which is 6-2-6 in USL League One, holds an 11-match unbeaten streak in league action - the second-longest run ever by a first-year squad. The Autumn Gold & Black will be back to league action Wednesday, when they face defending-champion One Knoxville SC on the road.

On Saturday, Fort Wayne FC will be back at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. match against Greenville Triumph SC. It will be John Bellio Cancer Night and Fort Wayne FC will be doing much to raise money to combat the horrible disease. Tickets are on sale now.

Detroit City FC (7-3-4 in USL Championship), despite winning, also failed to advance in the USL Cup competition with a 2-2-0 record.

"They're a good team and there were moments in the game when we identified areas we need to grow, but there were other moments when we looked quite good as well," Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. "The thing I love about this team is they just keep coming back. They don't give up, they don't take a day off, and it doesn't matter who we put out on the field. They just keep going. And I love that, that's a great quality for our team.

"Look, we got some rest for some guys tonight, we got some experience for some guys tonight, and we gave the crowd a good game. Nothing to be worried about tonight."

Ricol's goal, assisted on by Clarence Awoudor, was the final tally of the match. Detroit City FC got goals from Darren Smith, the leading goal scorer in USL Championship with 11, and Rafael Mentzingen, who played in college for Avery at Valparaiso University.

"(The USL Cup matches) made our team better through tough competition," Fort Wayne FC's goalkeeper, Echevarría, said. "These are USL Championship teams and it's obviously great to play against a level like that."

Detroit City FC's Carlos Saldaña thwarted one shot. Overall, Detroit City FC outshot Fort Wayne FC 25-6, including 9-2 in shots on target.

Earlier in the day, Fort Wayne FC added 16-year-old Johnny Aye to the roster on an academy contract. Aye joined Nico Burns and Tyson Hagaman as academy players with Fort Wayne FC, meaning they are able to retain their high school and/or college eligibility while training with and competing against professional players.

"It's really exciting," said Aye, an incoming junior at Northrop High School. "They've given me a lot of opportunities here."

Aye played one match for Fort Wayne FC in the pre-professional level of USL League Two in 2025 and holds the club record for youngest player to appear in a match at age 15.

FORT WAYNE FC 0-1-1

DETROIT CITY FC 0-2-2

Prinx Tires USL Cup group play

July 11, 2026

At Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Attendance: 4,214

RECORDS: FW 6-2-6 (USL League One), 0-3-1 (USL Cup); DET 7-4-3 (USL Championship), 2-0-2 (USL CUP)

GOALS: FW- Lilian Ricol; DET- Darren Smith, Rafael Mentzingen.

ASSISTS: FW- Clarence Awoudor; DET- Ryan Williams, Hakiru Yamazaki.

SAVES: FW- Aurie Echevarría 7; DET- Carlos Saldana 1.

POSSESSION: FW-48.9%; DET-51.1%.

YELLOW CARDS: FW- Reid Sproat; DET- Alasanne Ates Diouf, Kobe Hernández-Foster.

RED CARDS: FW-None; DET-None

REFEREE: Carlos Rodriguez







United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026

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