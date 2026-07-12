Forward Madison FC Stuns Union Omaha with 96th-Minute Goal in 4-3 Thriller

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







A back-and-forth battle ends with Hakim Karamoko's stoppage-time goal.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #5 Shannon (73' #4 McCamy), #6 Kanyane (62' #23 Munjoma), #7 Bolma, #8 Segbers (63' #16 Castro), #9 R. Carmichael (73' #21 Karamoko), #12 Torres, #14 Annor, #20 K. Carmichael, #24 Forbes (73' #3 Edwards), #33 Toure

SUBS: Flores, Hildal, Manske, Romanshyn

OMA: #3 Malone (46' #14 Kallman), #4 Owusu, #8 Cabral, #9 Faz (64' #20 Ors Navarro), #21 Gómez (64' #17 Gutiérrez), #22 Tekiela, #23 Boudadi, #27 Jiba, #28 Cáceres (66' #16 Wootton), #77 Gavilanes, #99 Jensen

SUBS: Lawrence, Nuhu Vargas

Match Action

Forward Madison FC earned one of its most dramatic victories of the season, defeating Union Omaha 4-3 after Ryan Carmichael's brace and Hakim Karamoko's stoppage-time winner capped the back-and-forth battle at Breese Stevens Field.

The opening minutes saw brief, equal bursts of possession as both teams looked to create chances. The physical play had fouls disrupting each side's ability to establish possession. Despite the 'Mingos tallying multiple chances on goal with shot attempts from across the front line, Union Omaha found the back of the net first after an unfortunate spell of hectic possession in the box. The hosts responded just four minutes later, when a well-placed corner from Geni Kanyane met Joshua Bolma in the box, who sent it past a line of Omaha defenders to level the match. With a tally on the board, Forward Madison kept up the pressure offensively. The next burst of success came in the 35th minute when Kevin Carmichael sent a long ball over the Omaha backline to connect with Ryan Carmichael, finding the left side of the net to put the 'Mingos in the lead. The Forward backline continued to lock down Omaha by clearing opportunities that helped maintain the advantage heading into the half.

The second half opened with equal possession. 'Mingos' Ryan Carmichael continued to build off his first-half momentum, seeing an eye-catching opportunity in the 61st. The Northern Ireland native notched a brace to double the lead just two minutes later when a clearance from Roman Torres drew out Omaha's keeper and left an open lane. JT Harms came up with multiple clutch saves, including a big block from a shot inside the box in the 68th minute. The visitors amped up the pressure on offense late into the match, tallying two goals to put the match level. The 'Mingos saw multiple dangerous chances on net in stoppage time. A deflection off Omaha's keeper landed at the feet of Hakim Karamoko, who sent the ball into the net to lift Forward into the lead in the final seconds of stoppage time.

The 'Mingos will look to extend their impressive unbeaten streak when they return home on Wednesday, July 15 to face the Richmond Kickers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Goal Summary

1-0 OMA (27') - #21 Gomez

1-1 MAD (31') - #7 Bolma

2-1 MAD (35') - #9 R. Carmichael

3-1 MAD (63') - #9 R. Carmichael

3-2 OMA (79' #20 Ors Navarro)

3-3 OMA (82' #17 Gutierrez)

4-3 MAD (90'+3 #21 Karamoko)

Disciplinary Summary

(15') OMA #4 Owusu - Yellow Card

(36') OMA #28 Cáceres - Yellow Card

(41') MAD #8 Segbers - Yellow Card

(45'+2) MAD #24 Forbes - Yellow Card

(70') OMA #4 Owusu - Yellow Card

(77') MAD #16 Castro - Yellow Card

(90') OMA #16 Wootton - Yellow Card

(90'+1) OMA Bench - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, July 15, to host the Richmond Kickers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT as the 'Mingos look to earn three points in front of the home crowd. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026

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