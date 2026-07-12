Rosamilia's Goal, Penalty Wins It for One Knox

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - For a second time in as many matches at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, it took a last-ditch effort for One Knoxville SC to even things up against Corpus Christi FC. Only this time, in a Prinx Tires USL Cup tilt, a draw was not an option as One Knox finished the job in penalty kicks with a 1(4)-1(2) victory on Saturday night.

"You got to love the fight of the group," said Head Coach Ian Fuller. "I was disappointed with how we played for much of the match, but we were brilliant in the end. I just wish we could finish off some of these matches before going to penalties.

"We had guys that haven't played much and they took their chances well, we just didn't sustain much and that's a good lesson learned."

With the two points from the shootout victory, Knoxville concludes the USL Cup with a third place finish in Group 3 on six points.

Nico Rosamilia marked his return from injury in impressive fashion by not only burying the winning penalty kick, but also providing the equalizer in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time to keep the match alive.

"Every game is super important, and we're professionals so we're always fighting for something," said Rosamilia, who made just his fifth appearance of 2026 and first since June 10 after dealing with multiple injuries.

"Even if the game may not mean anything for the cup, it still means something for us and that was our mentality. We're not happy with the way we played, but we're happy that we didn't give up. It's a multitude of emotions for myself with how this year has gone, but now I'm ready for more."

Having fallen behind in the 78th minute on a goal from Corpus Christi's Tomas Pondeca, it appeared One Knoxville's unbeaten streak in road matches was going to come to an end. However, with just a minute to spare at the end of the match, Rosamilia was able to find some space in the box on a ball sent in from Steven Cordova.

The midfielder headed it down to the far corner of the goal, beating the outstretched right arm of goalkeeper Mason McCready.

"It was a really good, driven ball from Steven," Fuller recalled. "It was really difficult to defend because of its pace and Nico put himself in a great spot to get onto the end of it."

It was the first goal of any match in 2026 for last year's USL League One Finals Most Valuable Player.

"It was a great feeling to get on the scoresheet this year," Rosamilia said. "Steven played a nice ball and I just took the chance. I was able to get my head on it and redirect towards goal and luckily it found the back of the net."

Rosamilia's heroics weren't done just yet however as he capped off a perfect four-for-four outing from the spot in penalty kicks, with Denis Krioutchenkov, Dani Fernandez and Kyle Linhares also converting. The visitors had the upper hand from the onset with Corpus Christi's Blake Bowen sailing the match's first penalty well over the bar.

One Knox goalkeeper Jonathan Burke then made a save with a dive to his left on an attempt from Pondeca, allowing for Rosamilia to slam the door shut for the squad's fifth penalty kick win in as many tries this year between the USL Cup and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

"We all have the confidence to go out there and make the shot or make the save," said Rosamilia of One Knox's success in penalties. "I've played soccer my whole life and I want those types of moments. Burkie made it easier for me with the save, no real nerves, because I want that pressure."

With a congested schedule ahead, Fuller opted for a heavily rotated lineup to open Saturday's match. That included forward Eli Cook who, at 17 years and 38 days old, became the youngest player to ever start for One Knoxville SC. Having joined the club this season on an Academy contract, Cook played 64 minutes and acquitted himself well.

He even had an early chance with a run in behind the Corpus Christi backline in the seventh minute, but his shot went just wide.

"We don't just give this to anyone, he's earned this," Fuller said of Cook. "This was a step up from what he's used to, but he's been training very well with us the last few months. It was a pleasure to give him this opportunity and he took it well."

MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

KNX: Burke - GK, Williams, Fernandez - C, McLeod, Brown (Perkins 86 ¬Â²), Gøling (Rosamilia 45 ¬Â²), Cordova, Gill (Murphy Jr. 45 ¬Â²), Cook (Linhares 64 ¬Â²), Zarokostas, Conway (Krioutchenkov 64 ¬Â²)

CRP: McCready - GK, Ritondale (Parks 77 ¬Â²), Infuso, Keaney - C, Thomas, Shalita (Bowen 77 ¬Â²), Medina, Booth, Mariona (Barganski 58 ¬Â²), Pondeca, Cerritos (Keegan 67 ¬Â²)

GOALS

KNX: Rosamilia 90+4 ¬Â²

CRP: Pondeca 78 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

KNX: Zarokostas (Yellow) 35 ¬Â²; Burke (Yellow) 65 ¬Â²; Murphy Jr. (Yellow) 80 ¬Â²

CRP: Pondeca (Yellow) 78 ¬Â²

FULL STATS

NEXT UP

One Knoxville SC returns to USL1 play and comes home following a successful three-match roadtrip. The squad welcomes Fort Wayne FC on Wednesday, July 15 (tickets) and then AV Alta FC on Saturday, July 18 (tickets) as it looks to regain pole position in the league standings.

"Feels like it has been ages," Fuller said of being back at Covenant Health Park. "It's going to be a big, big week for us and we're looking to pick up maximum points and it starts against a very good team in Fort Wayne and then we know what problems AV can give us. We've got to get back to Knoxville and get ready."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026

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