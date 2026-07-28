One Knox SC Strengthens Growth with EOS

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC is proud to announce a new partnership with The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), reinforcing the club's commitment to sustainable growth, organizational excellence and long-term success on and off the field.

"EOS has been transformative for us at One Knox," said Chief Financial Officer Torrey McMurray. "As our organization has grown, we needed a clear system to align our leadership team and ensure we were all moving in the same direction. Lacey and the EOS process have been instrumental in making that happen. The structure EOS provides has given us the foundation we needed to grow and mature as an organization."

EOS features a complete set of practical business tools, designed to help leadership teams strengthen focus, improve accountability and achieve an ultimate vision. By implementing EOS, One Knoxville SC is building on its strong foundation while creating greater alignment across the organization as it continues to grow.

Through this partnership, the club has adopted proven processes that support more effective decision-making and clearer priorities, leading to stronger execution across various projects. EOS helps organizations eliminate inefficiencies, improve communication and foster accountability that allows leadership teams to spend more time advancing strategic goals and less time managing avoidable challenges.

"I knew I would enjoy working with One Knox because of their passion and commitment," Knoxville-area EOS Implementer Lacey Hayes explained. "I was impressed by everything the club had already accomplished and the community they built. They care about Knoxville as much as they care about soccer. Since working together, they have clarified the vision for the future of the club and implemented practical tools to help make that vision a reality."

Businesses and organizations implementing EOS with an Implementer report an average year-over-year revenue growth of 35%, driven by improved focus and organizational alignment. As One Knoxville SC continues to expand its impact throughout East Tennessee, the partnership reflects the club's dedication to investing in the people, systems and strategies that will support continued success while strengthening its connection to the community.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.