Charlotte Defeats Charleston in USL Cup in Penalties to Advance
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - The Charlotte Independence defeated Charleston Battery in penalties in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Saturday night to move onto the knockout round.
Matt Levy made two penalty saves in the shootout to push the Jacks through to the knockout round of the league cup for the first time in club history.
The Battery earned the first opportunity of the match as Maalique Foster was sprung in behind. The forward took it off the volley in the 7th minute, but fired directly at Matt Levy.
The Jacks got a strong chance themselves in the 18th minute. Mathis Guffroy stood up a fantastic ball to the back post for Souaibou Marou, but the striker couldn't keep his header down.
Charleston found the first goal in the 27th minute. Foster worked off his defender and was slipped in behind, making no mistake into the bottom corner.
The Jacks equalized in sensational fashion in the 37th minute. After running down a long ball, Marou laid it off to Bakero. The Spaniard took a touch and fired from 25 yards, sneaking it into the bottom corner to level the score.
The two teams went to the halftime break knotted at one and all to play for in Group 6 in the second 45.
Charlotte took their first lead of the game nine minutes after the break. Joey Skinner completed a beautiful cross onto Marou's head, who buried into the bottom corner to give Charlotte a foot into the knockout round.
Charleston wouldn't go quietly and tied it up in the 59th minute. After Charlotte blocked the initial shot, the ball fell for Charleston leading scorer Colton Swan, who finished cooly.
Neither team could find a go-ahead goal and the knockout stage depended on penalties.
After the Independence scored their first two penalties, Matt Levy made a fantastic save, denying Jeremy Kelly and then further denied Joey Akpunony to send Charlotte through to the Prinx Tires USL Cup knockout round.
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