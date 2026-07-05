Chattanooga Sustains Close Loss in Road Matchup

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have fallen to Corpus Christi SC with a final score of 1-2.

Way out in Texas, the stage was set for a rematch between the Sharks and the Wolves. Halfway through the season, with both teams hungry for more points, it was an aggressive bout right off the bat. Corpus Christi went to work early with a clean shot by their Jake Keegan in the 4th, who launched it backward over his head to earn an early lead. From then onward, it was all energy. The 25th featured the first corner kick for the visitors. Omar Hernandez fired it in, and for a moment the ball was lost in a mess of bodies in the box. When it trickled out unattended, Angelo Kelly rolled in like a storm to meet it, flinging it over the Shark's goalie and forcing a beautiful equalizer.

Having lost their lead, Corpus Christi struggled to regain footing. Emerging from halftime, the Wolves dominated the first fifteen minutes with strong passes and maneuvering. Though their opponents would take multiple corner kicks, they were quick to deflate each opportunity. Wynand Wessels nearly turned the score 2-1 in the Wolves' favor with a brilliant setup from midfield that Mercer was just short of meeting.

Throughout the second half, Chattanooga was effectively suffocating Corpus Christi. Omar Hernandez sent a laser toward the goal after a quick back and forth with Wessels that Christi's James Talbot denied. Another corner from Wessels left the ball loose in the box, though none of the Wolves were able to find it before it was cleared. Somehow defying the atmosphere, rich with Red Wolves energy, Christi's Blake Bowen scored after a lengthy possession by his team, putting Chattanooga behind. The Wolves refused to waver, with Lelin and Wessels providing notable groundwork to keep the Sharks on the defensive. Well into stoppage time, Chattanooga showed no signs of weakness, reaching long and hard to deliver, including two fervent corners pulled in the last two minutes. And though the score remained unchanged by the final whistle, this is hardly the end of the Sharks-Wolves battle.

They'll have one more match together on October 3rd, but until then, the work continues. The Wolves' next match is their last of the USL Cup, this one against San Antonio FC. Make sure to tune in on ESPN+ to support the pack as they rally against their USL Championship matchup.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2026

Chattanooga Sustains Close Loss in Road Matchup - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

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