Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Extend Christian Engmann Through the 2026 Season

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC have extended defender Christian Engmann's contract through the remainder of the 2026 USL League One season, pending League and Federation approval, after initially signing the defender to a 25-day contract.

Engmann joined the Red Wolves following a standout collegiate career at San Diego State University, where he earned All-WAC Second Team honors in 2025 after tying for the team lead with 10 points. He appeared in 17 matches, scoring four goals-including three game-winning goals-and added two assists while averaging 75 minutes per match.

Prior to San Diego State, Engmann spent three seasons at Saint Mary's College, where he started every match and earned All-WCC First Team and All-Freshman Team honors in 2020 before receiving All-WCC Honorable Mention recognition in 2022. He helped the Gaels finish among the top three teams in the conference during each of his three seasons.

Since arriving on a 25-day contract, Engmann has quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Red Wolves squad. His defensive consistency, work ethic, and versatility have made an immediate impact, earning him a contract extension through the remainder of the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026

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