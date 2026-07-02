Charlotte Moves into First Place, Defeats Corpus Christi 2-1

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence overcame an early deficit to defeat Corpus Christi FC 2-1 and go top of the table Wednesday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

After falling behind in the sixth minute, the Independence responded with first-half goals from Jon Bakero and Javen Romero to seize the lead just before the break, and the Jacks never looked back. The victory marks Charlotte's club-record eighth consecutive USL League One win and extends its unbeaten streak to 12 matches across all competitions, tying the longest unbeaten run in club history.

Corpus Christi was handed a golden opportunity just five minutes into the match. Reudd Manin brought down Blake Bowen inside the penalty area, prompting referee Esad Omanovic to point to the spot. Bowen calmly converted the penalty to give the visitors an early lead.

Still searching for their footing defensively, the Independence nearly conceded again moments later. Bowen once more sliced through the heart of Charlotte's back line, but Matt Levy came up with a strong save to keep the deficit at one.

The frantic opening continued with Charlotte's first chance arriving in the eighth minute. Off a corner kick, Romero's delivery found Bakero, whose header appeared destined for the side netting before goalkeeper James Talbot produced an outstanding diving stop.

The Jacks came even closer in the 19th minute. Christopher Jaime won possession at the top of the penalty area and slipped a pass into the path of Viggo Ortiz. The winger cut inside onto his right foot and curled an effort toward the far upper corner, only to see it crash off the crossbar.

Five minutes before halftime, a moment of brilliance brought the match level. After Ortiz won a free kick just outside the penalty area, Bakero curled a sensational effort off the post and into the top corner, leaving Talbot with no chance and making it 1-1 with his third goal of the season.

The Jacks weren't done in the first half and stole the lead deep into first half stoppage time. The Independence drew another foul at the edge of the area, setting up another Bakero free kick. His whipped-in effort careened off bodies and fell right to the feet of Romero, who made zero mistake from seven yards and flipping the score around to give Charlotte their first advantage of the game.

Straight back into the action after halftime and Charlotte drew a penalty kick of their own in the 48th minute. Joey Skinner led Ortiz, who found acres of space down the flank. Ortiz slipped in Souaibou Marou, who let it run and dribbled around Talbot before the keeper took him down. Looking to finish his opportunity, Marou stepped up to take, but Talbot made up for his error, stoning the penalty and denying the follow-up.

Both teams appeared sluggish as the match progressed amidst the raging heat in Charlotte and the two managers made sure to insert fresh legs. For the independence, Mathis Guffroy made his return from injury, appearing for the first time since April 4 at New York Cosmos.

Corpus tried to push, but couldn't create enough in the end to test Levy and the Charlotte defense. The Jacks held on for the three points to go top of the table.

POST-GAME QUOTES

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the change in the first half:

"I thought as the first half wore on, we really got into the game. It was good to get the equalizer off a set piece, and it was a great finish from Jon. By that point, I thought we were controlling the game pretty well. Then getting the second one right before halftime gave us a lot of momentum."

Jeffries on grinding through the heat and grabbing the three points:

"Very gratifying. Like I said, I thought we defended stoutly. It wasn't easy, but we fought through the heat and worked really hard. It was an impressive display. I actually felt like we were building into the game before the water break, but the break disrupted things a little bit. I thought we were poor up until that first water break. Between the first and second water breaks though, I thought we started to get a handle on the game."

Bakero on his goal and continuing the team's run of form:

"Honestly, I just put my head down and hit it as hard as I could. I was hoping it would go in. I'm just really happy to get the win and help the team any way I can....It's been great, but I think the most enjoyable part has been the day-to-day with the guys. We've got a great group. We work hard, we take it one week at a time, and that's been the best part of this run."

Clay Dimick on being part of this historic unbeaten run:

"It's been awesome. Like you said, I've been here for eight years, and we've never had a run like this. I think it speaks volumes about the group and the coaching staff. One of the biggest things is that we come in every day with no complacency. We're ready to work, and that's something the coaching staff really pushes. We've embraced that challenge, and if we keep that mentality, keep pushing ourselves, and don't get complacent, then we can keep climbing to the top. We just have to keep it going."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026

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