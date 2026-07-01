Hearts Announce Signing of Dylan Sing on Loan from Indy Eleven

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of forward Dylan Sing on a short-term loan from USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

"We feel great about bringing Dylan on," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy "he's a young forward with the ability to score goals." Murphy continued, "Alex recommended him and after doing our homework we believed it was important to bring him to the club."

After impressing during his college career at Western Michigan University, Sing launched his professional career with Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro, leading the team in scoring with eight goals in each of his two seasons. In December 2025, Sing made the move to Indy Eleven, where he has already made an impact by netting two goals in his first ten USL Championship appearances.

Sing pointed to the atmosphere at Fitzpatrick stadium as one of the driving forces for his move to Hearts, "I''ve heard such great things about the fan atmosphere," he said, "I can't wait to experience the home field advantage."

Alongside Portland's vibrant fanbase, Sing also looks forward to connecting with a former college teammate Hunter Morse at Hearts, "I'm excited to share the pitch with him again. It'll be a nice reunion from our time together at Western Michigan."

Hearts can also confirm that as per the terms of his performance based contract, Ernest Mensah Jr. has left the club with immediate effect. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.