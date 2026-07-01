Jimmy Gamal Honored by Egyptian National Team Supporters Association During FIFA World Cup

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC Strength & Conditioning Coach Jimmy Gamal was recognized on one of soccer's biggest stages Friday, June 26, receiving an Award of Recognition from the Egyptian National Team Supporters Association of the United States & Canada during Egypt's FIFA World Cup match in Seattle.

The honor recognizes Gamal's years of contributions to Egyptian football through high-performance and sports science. Presented before members of the Egyptian community, the award celebrates his continued support of the Egyptian National Team and his impact on player development behind the scenes.

The recognition comes just months after Gamal joined Corpus Christi FC ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season, bringing with him an accomplished international resume spanning some of the top clubs in Europe and Africa.

Throughout his career, Gamal has helped organizations capture multiple championships while serving as a strength and conditioning coach and athletic performance specialist at the highest levels of the game. His experience includes working with the Egyptian National Team and elite professional clubs, where he has overseen player preparation, recovery protocols and performance optimization through sports science.

At Corpus Christi FC, Gamal oversees the club's sports performance department, leading player conditioning, injury prevention and recovery while utilizing performance data to help maximize player development throughout the season.

"Receiving this recognition from the Egyptian community and national team is truly one of the proudest moments of my career," Gamal said. "It means so much because it comes from people who have followed and appreciated the work I've dedicated to Egyptian football over the years. To be honored for supporting our players and contributing behind the scenes is incredibly special.

"I'm grateful for this recognition, and it motivates me to continue representing Egypt with professionalism, passion and pride wherever my journey takes me."

For Gamal, the honor represents more than an individual achievement. It recognizes years of dedication to advancing player performance at the highest levels of the game and reinforces the international experience he now brings to Corpus Christi FC.







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