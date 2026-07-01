New York Cosmos Loan Josue Manzano to Cuenca Juniors

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos have loaned winger Josue Manzano to Ecuadorian club Cuenca Juniors for the remainder of the 2026 USL League One season.

The move provides Manzano with an opportunity to continue his development while competing in a familiar environment in his native Ecuador. The agreement will allow the 20-year-old to gain valuable first-team experience before returning to the Cosmos following the conclusion of the loan.

"We believe this is an excellent opportunity for Josue to continue his development by playing meaningful minutes in a competitive environment," said Head of Soccer Giuseppe Rossi. "He has a bright future, and we look forward to following his progress in Ecuador and welcoming him back to the Cosmos."

Manzano joined the club in January has continued to work hard throughout the campaign. With first-team opportunities limited, the loan reflects the club's commitment to providing meaningful development pathways for young players while continuing to strengthen relationships within the international soccer community.

Manzano will be available for consideration once Cuenca Juniors receive his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Additional Transactions

Leo Guarino has been released from his contract with immediate effect.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026

New York Cosmos Loan Josue Manzano to Cuenca Juniors - New York Cosmos

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