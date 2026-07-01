Know Before You Go: 7/1 vs. AV Alta FC

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It's a new month, which will be welcome news for only one of these teams. While AV Alta strides into this match off the back of an undefeated record in

June, Union Omaha hit the skids with three straight road losses in June. However, the Owls are still top of the league, and they come back to the friendly confines of Morrison Stadium, where they haven't lost in the league all year. On the heels of Team USA's match against Bosnia in the world's biggest soccer tournament, Omaha's own club will look to put on a show in their own right.

ABOUT AV ALTA FC

One big issue for both teams: there's only one ball. Union Omaha and AV Alta each have over 58% average possession this season, putting them a close first and second in the league. Brian Kleiban's team has not just recovered from a rough start, but soared up the standings since then. The Lancaster, California outfit couldn't find a win until May 9th, but haven't lost in the league since then. Their biggest all-around threat is Haitian native Jerry Desdunes, one of two players in the league with over 3.5 expected goals and expected assists. His 33 chances created also paces the league by far, including providing service to one-time Owl Adam Aoumaich, who leads AV Alta with five goals on the season.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

6:00 p.m. - Gates open for Team USA watch party. Concessions are open. Ticket holders may access their seats.

7:00 p.m. - Team USA kicks off vs. Bosnia on the video board

8:30 p.m. - Gates re-open for fans with Union Omaha tickets who did not attend the watch party. Re-entry for those who leave the stadium becomes forbidden, per USL guidelines. Those already in the stadium for the watch party can stick around for the UO match, no need to leave and come back.

9:30 p.m. - Union Omaha kicks off vs. AV Alta on the pitch

FAQ

Ticketed fans will be able to claim their seats for the watch party. This includes club and suite ticket holders for tonight's match.

Due to preparations for the Union Omaha match afterwards, seating on the pitch will be unavailable for the watch party.

Concessions are open from the time gates open at 6 for the watch party.

Non-ticketed fans here for the Team USA watch party are encouraged to sit on the berm for the USA match, then stick around in those spots for the Union Omaha match afterwards. They do not have to leave and re-enter the stadium.

However, once gates open for the Union Omaha match at 8:30, there will be no re-entry allowed into Morrison Stadium.

Should the Team USA match go to extra time and/or penalty kicks, we are unable to delay the Union Omaha match, per USL guidelines.

MINI-FLAG GIVEAWAY

To help celebrate Stars, Stripes, & Soccer Night, we're giving away mini-flags, sponsored by Nebraska Medicine! If you're a ticketed fan who arrives for the Team USA watch party, go to the table behind Section 105 and show your ticket to receive yours. If you're just arriving for the Union Omaha match, you can collect yours at the gate.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: AV Alta FC

Kick Off Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvAVA







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.