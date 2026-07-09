Union Omaha Begins 2026 Special Olympics Unified Series

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha are proud to announce their fifth year of hosting the Special Olympics Unified Series. The club will kick off the 2026 Unified Series with Signing Day at 12:30pm on Sunday, July 12th at Morrison Stadium. The Unified Owls' first match in Omaha will take place the following weekend on Saturday, July 18th, immediately following Union Omaha's match at 6pm that evening.

The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team. This year, they will host the Unified Series teams of Forward Madison FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks, as well as traveling to face Madison and, for the first time, Louisville City FC.

"We are thrilled to continue this partnership with Special Olympics Nebraska and support the growth of soccer in our community," said Union Omaha Chief Operating Officer Alexis Boulos. "Our Unified athletes are exceptional team members, leaders and exemplify 'One Means All.' Union Omaha could not be prouder to have them as ambassadors for our club."

"We're excited to kick off another Unified Soccer Series season with our great partners at Union Omaha," said Carolyn Chamberlin, President & CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska. "Signing Day is a chance to celebrate the athletes, Unified partners and coaches who make this league so special. With this series, we are creating opportunities for people of all abilities to compete, connect and show our communities what inclusion looks like."

The Signing Day ceremony for the Special Olympics Unified Series team will commence at 12:30pm on the club level of Morrison Stadium, to be followed by a training session at 1:30pm. Unified Series athletes and their families, along with the Unified coaching staff, have been invited to participate in the ceremony. Representatives from Union Omaha and Special Olympics Nebraska will also be present to welcome the team.

The first Unified Series match of the year will take place after Union Omaha's match against Westchester SC, scheduled to kick off at 6pm on Saturday, July 18th at Morrison Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Morrison Stadium Box Office. The second Unified Series Match will take place on Saturday, August 22nd after the 6pm match against Sarasota Paradise.

For more information, please contact Union Omaha Ticketing at 402-884-8053 or tickets@unionomaha.com.







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